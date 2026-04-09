Atlanta Braves Takeaways from Braves’ first two weeks: Bullpen dominant, offense adaptable Atlanta starts 8-5 and hosts the Guardians on Friday. Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves have a six-game homestand starting Friday against the Guardians before the Marlins come to town Monday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

The Braves more than survived the season’s first two-week stretch. After 13 games in 13 days, the club returned to Atlanta early Thursday morning, winning eight games and taking three of the four series. The Braves were 6-2 at one point before a three-game skid but rebounded to take the final two games against the Angels in Anaheim, California, before their first off day of the season on Thursday.

Thirteen straight games to start the year may seem rare, but the Braves played 14 straight to start the ’22 season (they went 6-8 in that stretch). Still, coming away three games over .500 with a clean bill of health to start this month was by all means a win. RELATED Braves take series from Angels, go 8-5 over first 13 games “You know, we talk about confronting the challenges of a major league season, and we got one right out of the gate with that schedule, and the guys met the challenge head on,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said after Wednesday’s 8-2 win. “And sitting here 8-5 after 13? Just a hell of a job.” The Braves have a brief, six-game homestand starting Friday against the Guardians before the Marlins come to town Monday. Before those games, here are some takeaways from the 2026 Braves so far: A blazing bullpen The expectations for the Braves bullpen coming out of spring training were that the group had a chance to be really good. They have been more than that.

“Exceeded it, yeah,” reliever Dylan Lee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday about those expectations. “Not saying I thought we were gonna be worse, but everybody coming in looks like we hit our stride early. If everybody is doing this the whole year, we’re gonna be in a good spot.”

Newcomer Mauricio Dubón has a team-leading .333 average and Matt Olson has a team-best six doubles. Matt Olson celebrates after a run against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. The Braves first baseman has a team-best six doubles. (Ethan Swope/AP) “Finding a bunch of different ways to score, I’ve said it for a while, that’s what good teams do,” Olson said. “You can’t just rely on one thing, whether it’s small ball or launching homers or whatever. You got to find a way to kind of mix it up and go with the flow of the game. “You’re gonna go through little ruts — or not ruts, but periods of time where you’re doing one thing great and not doing the other. Just got to be able to manufacture those runs.” The Braves have gotten off to a winning record without significant contributions from two of their biggest offensive stars, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. Those two have combined to go 19-for-84 (.226) with just five RBIs, 23 strikeouts and exactly zero home runs.