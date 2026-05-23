Atlanta Braves Braves do it again, beat Nationals in exciting extra-innings comeback Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 15 minutes ago Share

For six innings, it appeared the Braves had exhausted their offense over those final few days in Miami. No worries, these nights are inevitable over the 162-game slog of a regular season, even for 100-win clubs. But then the 2026 Braves delivered in the enthralling fashion that’s made them so endearing. And catcher Chadwick Tromp emerged as the unexpected savior this time in their 5-4 victory in 11 innings.

It started in the seventh with the Braves down 1-0. Dominic Smith, who so perfectly embodies this season, delivered a game-tying RBI single. The go-ahead run then scored on the struggling Ha-Seong Kim’s bunt. The Nationals were undeterred as Robert Suarez surrendered a homer to CJ Abrams that reset the game again. Enter extra innings, when Washington carried a two-run advantage into the bottom of the 10th. The Braves then equaled the score again, sparked by Tromp’s lead-off RBI single. Washington gave seemingly every punch it could. Each one appeared a mild inconvenience to these Braves. The two additional frames delivered the common result, capped by Tromp’s 11th-inning single that resulted in his first walk-off hit.

Final: Braves 5, Nationals 4. And another opponent again learned the perils of giving these Braves any ounce of opportunity.

After looking dormant for two-thirds of Friday, the Braves began this one-series homestand with a win. They moved to 36-16, 20 games above .500. It was another victory that felt “stolen,” a blessing provided by Bryce Elder and Didier Fuentes holding the Nationals to a single run while the offense sought an opening. The Braves are too menacing to hold down. If the pitching keeps them within a run, the game will be ripe for late-inning heroics. Smith was a key component, as he’s often been. The veteran was an afterthought in spring training, only making the initial roster thanks to Jurickson Profar’s suspension. Yet he immediately became a crucial contributor to the National League’s best team. He was hitting .409 (9-for-22) with runners in scoring position entering the night. He’s been so consistently successful that the Braves and their fans expect him to come through in those spots – quite the testament to a non-roster invitee of months ago.

Tromp, here due to an injury to standout Drake Baldwin, sparked the 10th with his RBI single up the middle. Then he ended it with a two-out hit in the ensuing frame. He becomes the latest unheralded name to play an important part in this team’s magnificence. Elder’s remarkable season just continues rolling along regardless of opponent. He surrendered one run – a Curtis Mead homer – on five hits over six frames, lowering his ERA below 2.00 to 1.97. Elder has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his 11 outings, and he’s never given up more than three. Credit to the Nationals, who’ve been immensely more competent than expected. Their offense has been legitimately elite: The Nationals led MLB in runs (280) entering the night. They ranked fifth in wRC+ behind only the Dodgers, Braves, Yankees and Cubs. They’ve hovered around .500 because their pitching isn’t close to postseason caliber. The staff largely contained the Braves on Friday. It didn’t ultimately matter. The Braves relish any chance to win, whether they need to outslug you or emerge from a duel of scarce offense. And that’s why they’re one of baseball’s two-best clubs, and comfortably in pole position atop the National League. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who left Thursday’s game with a left thumb bone bruise, was back in the lineup and hit leadoff. Manager Walt Weiss said Acuña made it clear a day earlier that he’d be OK to play. It was a relief that Acuña avoided any serious injury. He’s already spent time on the injured list this season.