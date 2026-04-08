Atlanta Braves

Benches clear in Braves-Angels game

Jorge Soler charges Reynaldo Lopez
Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler (12) and Atlanta Braves' Reynaldo López (40) fight during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler (12) and Atlanta Braves' Reynaldo López (40) fight during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
By
38 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Tempers flared and benches cleared Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

After Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez threw a 97-mph fastball to the backstop with designated hitter Jorge Soler (a former Braves outfielder) at the plate, Soler charged the mound and both he and Lopez threw punches at each other.

Players from both teams charged the field from both their respective dugouts and bullpens. Both Lopez and Soler were ejected.

Soler had hit a first-inning, two-run homer off Lopez making him 14-for-23 with five home runs against the right-hander. In the third inning, Lopez hit Soler with a 2-2, 96-mph fastball.

The Braves were leading the game 4-2 with two outs and a runner on first in the fifth inning. Tyler Kinley replaced Lopez on the mound.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Spring Training Day 3 (Thursday)
MLB

Sean Murphy expected to begin rehab assignment Friday

MLB

Sale socked for six in Braves’ loss to Angels

MLB

Reeling Riley not panicking over hitting struggles

Keep Reading

Soriano pitches Angels past Sale and Braves 6-2 with help from homers by Neto, Adell

Diamondbacks score twice on bunt and throwing error, hold off Braves 2-1

First game-ending robot umpire call gives Suárez first save in 9 years as O's top Rangers 8-3

Featured

Ethics trial Shermela Williams

Fani Willis hires disgraced ex-judge as prosecutor

Jackson gets new endorsement in bruising GOP race for Georgia governor

3 students from metro Atlanta Christian school killed in fiery Florida crash