Benches clear in Braves-Angels game

Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler (12) and Atlanta Braves' Reynaldo López (40) fight during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

After Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez threw a 97-mph fastball to the backstop with designated hitter Jorge Soler (a former Braves outfielder) at the plate, Soler charged the mound and both he and Lopez threw punches at each other.

Players from both teams charged the field from both their respective dugouts and bullpens. Both Lopez and Soler were ejected.

Soler had hit a first-inning, two-run homer off Lopez making him 14-for-23 with five home runs against the right-hander. In the third inning, Lopez hit Soler with a 2-2, 96-mph fastball.

The Braves were leading the game 4-2 with two outs and a runner on first in the fifth inning. Tyler Kinley replaced Lopez on the mound.