Atlanta Braves Martín Pérez believes he can help Braves, states case to make roster The 14-year veteran could fill a hole on the injury-riddled pitching staff as a sixth starter or long reliever. Atlanta Braves pitchers (from left) Robert Suarez, Martín Pérez and José Suarez chat during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Martín Pérez spoke candidly about how he wound up in Braves camp as a nonroster invitee: He didn’t have many other opportunities. But a brief conversation with president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos in early January solidified his decision. Anthopoulos told Pérez he doesn’t usually speak directly with players who have a minor-league deal, but that “I think you can help us here and I want you on my team.”

“As soon as he told me that, I said, ‘This is going to be the team,’” Pérez said. “When I signed, I talked with (Anthopoulos) and said, ‘I’m just going to need a chance. I need a chance to make sure my body is good, my arm is good, and I’m going to show you guys that I can be that guy who can help you.’” RELATED Braves roster projection 2.0 And that’s how the Braves made their lone external starting-pitching addition this winter. Pérez, 34, has competed for a roster spot this spring. And he’s in an OK spot, especially given the Braves have seen their pitching depth depleted by injury already. There’s a fair chance Pérez opens the season with the major-league club. Would the Braves instead opt to carry, say, the young Didier Fuentes, who’s had an electric spring? As a qualified veteran, Pérez can opt for free agency this weekend if he’s not going to make the opening-day roster. Perhaps he’d appeal to another team seeking innings and experience. The Braves would need to add Pérez to their 40-man roster if they choose to carry him.

That’ll be decided soon, but it’s out of Pérez’s control. He just feels he has something to give to a team that’s aspiring for a postseason return.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “They haven’t talked with me yet. But I’m doing my job and coming here every day, doing my work and preparing my body and mind to be ready for any decision. I want to be here. I want to be part of this team. But I have to control what I can control. I have to keep doing my thing and they’re going to make a decision, then at some point they’ll tell me what they’re going to do. “But I feel like I’ve been doing a great job, not just pitching but around the clubhouse. That’s who I am. I’m not doing what I’m doing because I want to be that guy who (wants) attention. That’s just me. I like to be a good teammate. I like to help my team and I like to know my teammates because we’re family here. Whatever they’re thinking, whatever decision they make, I’ll be happy for the opportunity to be here.” RELATED Live updates: The latest news from Braves spring training A 14-year veteran, Pérez has pitched for six clubs. He spent last season with the lowly White Sox, limited to 11 games because of shoulder and elbow problems. He was statistically effective in his outings, though, posting a 3.54 ERA with 44 strikeouts to 22 walks in 56 innings. Pérez said he feels healthy and he’s been encouraged by how his arm has felt throughout the spring. He initially planned to pitch for eventual champion Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, but he was informed two weeks before the tournament that he couldn’t get insured and wouldn’t be able to participate. Instead, Pérez has appeared in four exhibition games, producing a 2.84 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. He surrendered one run on six hits across 3 2/3 innings Wednesday (which included leaving after two outs in the first inning and navigating base runners in the ensuing frames).