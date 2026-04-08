Atlanta Braves Braves brawl with, beat Angels Reynaldo López and Jorge Soler exchange blows in 7-2 Braves victory. Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler (12) and Atlanta Braves' Reynaldo López (40) fight during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

By Chad Bishop 27 minutes ago Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tuesday’s game at Angel Stadium had a little bit of everything. Multiple Austin Riley hits. A Jonah Heim RBI. A Mike Trout bobblehead for fans. Oh, and Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler came to fisticuffs in the bottom of the fifth. When the dust settled on it all the Braves had scored six unanswered for a 7-2 victory thus clinching a winning record through the season’s first 13 games with the finale against the Angels scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Riley, 0-fer in his previous 14 at-bats, tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth and finished 2-for-5 on the night. Heim’s first hit of the season drove in a run later in the inning. And López and Soler threw punches at each other in the fifth before both were tossed. From there, the Braves’ virtually untouchable bullpen, including closer Raisel Iglesias (S, 2), took over and totaled 4 1/3 scoreless innings, including 2/3 of an inning by Tyler Kinley, who picked up his first win of the season in relief of López. López’s defense let him down with one out in the first inning when Riley fielded a routine ground ball to third and promptly threw it into the Braves’ dugout. After a fly out to left, Soler took a first-pitch slider and lined it over the short wall in left, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead. It was Soler’s fifth career homer against López in 23 at-bats and set the tone for later developments.

The Braves got one of those runs back in the second with Eli White’s two-out double into the left field corner that scored Matt Olson who had doubled to the corner in right to start the inning.