Atlanta Braves Braves re-sign reliever Joel Payamps Atlanta Braves pitcher Joel Payamps delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

The Braves re-signed right-hander Joel Payamps to a one-year, $2.25 million deal. The team had previously outrighted him off the 40-man roster and he opted for free agency. Claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in September, Payamps had two appearances for the Braves in the final stretch. He’ll now get the opportunity to compete for a spot in a bullpen that has several openings.

Payamps, 31, has a 3.41 career ERA over seven seasons. He was particularly effective from 2022-24, posting a 2.91 ERA over 178 appearances for the Royals, A’s and Brewers, but he declined in 2025. He had a 7.23 ERA in 28 games for Milwaukee until he was designated for assignment. The Braves will see if Payamps can recapture past form. Either way, they need multiple additions to their bullpen (and some will have to be lower cost, like Payamps). They addressed their closer need by re-signing Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal last week. In other recent roster moves, the team agreed to terms with infielder Mauricio Dubon, lefty Joey Wentz, outfielder Eli White, infielder Vidal Brujan and lefty Jose Suarez ahead of the non-tender deadline. The team also tendered a contract to key lefty Dylan Lee, and his salary could be determined through the arbitration process. The Braves didn’t tender contracts to righties Alek Manoah and Carson Ragsdale. Dubon, recently acquired from Houston for Nick Allen, is an option to start at shortstop, though the team could still add another infielder and use Dubon as a utilityman. The Braves also want to add a starting pitcher. The market is rich with starters, both in free agency and rumored trade candidates, so they should acquire one.

