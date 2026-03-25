Atlanta Braves Raisel Iglesias tested free agency, but his heart was always with Braves ‘Very, very happy (to be back),’ he says. Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias delivers to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the ninth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Raisel Iglesias looked around, but his heart always remained in Atlanta. Iglesias, 36, was a free agent this past winter. The veteran reliever entertained offers from other contenders, but his first choice was rejoining the Braves. He never wavered: From the start of the process, and throughout his time considering alternatives, the conversation always circled back to the Braves.

He received what he sought. The Braves re-signed Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal — the same salary he’d earned in each of the past three seasons — to retake his mantle as their closer. RELATED Braves re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to one-year deal “Very, very happy (to be back),” Iglesias told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I’m happy we were able to open conversations with the team and reached an agreement. I’m happy they brought me back. Something I like about this ballclub is that they bring back players. It’s not just a constant mix. Gratitude. I just feel very grateful they brought me back. I’m grateful to be here for my fifth season with this club and to be with this talented group.” The Braves were confident that Iglesias, despite his age, would remain a top-tier closer. He appeared to be declining early last season, posting a 6.75 ERA in his first 25 appearances, but he rebounded emphatically. Iglesias had a 1.25 ERA with 48 strikeouts against 10 walks over his last 45 outings. The Cuban righty converted 21 of 22 saves during that time, surrendering just one home run in that time after the long ball had plagued him earlier in the campaign. Overall, Iglesias pitched in a career-high 70 games, posting a 3.21 ERA.

Amid his in-season resurgence, Iglesias’ value increased substantially, though his club dipped in the standings. The Braves controversially opted to hold onto Iglesias past the trade deadline, which was an indication they’d be interested in re-signing him.

RELATED Why Braves won’t move Raisel Iglesias out of closer role President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos previously acknowledged that retaining Iglesias last July could’ve helped his decision to return. “I think staying with the same team makes it easier for that to happen,” he said after the re-signing. Anthopoulos entertained offers from other teams, but no one presented a compelling offer; certainly not one that warranted relinquishing a player the team hoped to eventually sign again. Iglesias likewise feels Anthopoulos’ decision helped lead him back to Atlanta. He appreciates the team’s clubhouse consistency and how the Braves handled the five months when his status was unclear. “That’s all part of the game (trade discussions); with that said, I’m happy I wasn’t traded,” Iglesias said. “I’m sure that played a part in my decision to come back. More than anything, I’m just excited to be back with this group.” Both sides explored alternatives this winter. Iglesias had interest from multiple suitors, such as the pennant-winning Dodgers and Blue Jays (as first reported by Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com). He had winning teams he could have departed for.

The Braves looked at other options, too, including All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, one of the game’s best, who signed with the Dodgers. But the Braves were always Iglesias’ No. 1 option, and his process would be influenced by their actions. “I had various offers from multiple teams,” Iglesias said. “But my team and I, we were holding out and waiting to see what would happen with the Braves. I’m very happy here, and I really like the Braves, this ballclub and Atlanta. I’ve just become accustomed to being here. It’s close to my home. My family likes it. “This was always the first choice if we could make something work. They’ve been my employer for the last five years, and I always had a want and desire to be here. I think ultimately that played a big part in it. I always wanted to be here with this group of guys.” Was there a time Iglesias felt he might play elsewhere?

“Like I said, I had a lot of offers and a lot of calls from different teams,” he said. “And the conversation from my end was always pretty clear in saying: ‘Hey, this is where I stand, I’m ultimately waiting to hear back from the Braves to see what they’ve decided before I move forward with anything else.’ My hope and desire was always to end up back here. So since I had the good fortune of not being traded last season, I felt like that (helped) the conversations going into the offseason and ultimately where we landed on a deal.” This marks Iglesias’ fifth season with the Braves since the team acquired him in a salary dump by the Angels in 2022. Iglesias has a 2.35 ERA and 97 saves across 222 games with the franchise. Iglesias recorded his 250th save last September, which made him the 40th pitcher to reach that mark. He’s the fifth active reliever to achieve such. His 253 saves trail only Kenley Jansen (476), Craig Kimbrel (440) and Aroldis Chapman (367) among active closers. It’s possible this is Iglesias’ swan song in Atlanta, as the Braves signed All-Star Robert Suarez to a three-year deal this past winter. Suarez had a 2.97 ERA with a league-leading 40 saves for the Padres last year, so he’d be a natural replacement in the ninth-inning role. Suarez will serve as Iglesias’ setup man in the 2026 season. Whatever the future holds, Iglesias is excited to be teammates with Suarez now. The two are expected to create one of MLB’s best one-two reliever punches.