Atlanta Hawks Bench comes through as Hawks down Heat in Miami Another triple-double from All-Star Jalen Johnson leads the way. Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Hawks were missing a little bit of their size this season, but it didn’t matter. They downed the shorthanded Heat, 127-115. Down center, Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks got a huge lift from their bench. The Hawks’ second unit scored 68 points, utilizing quick ball movement that allowed them to get open looks from 3.

“We just have to be committed to the things that make us successful,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said on the FanDuel Sports broadcast. We defended and did a good job of staying home, not giving up a lot of 3s. We were able to generate 3s because we did get in the paint. As you mentioned. We’ve got to keep staying focused on our defensive boards, particularly when teams really crash from the perimeter." Quick stats: Just a few days after earning his first All-Star nod, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson finished the night with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He posted a 15-7-3 first half, torching the Heat in the paint. Johnson finished with his ninth triple-double of the season. CJ McCollum scored 26 on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 6-of-9 shooting from 3 off the bench.

Key moment After a 33-minute halftime that celebrated the 2006 NBA Champion Heat, the Hawks came out cold. The Heat open the third quarter on a 19-9 run and they managed to cut the Hawks deficit to as little as five.

But McCollum stabilized the Hawks’ scoring off the bench and allowed them to finish the quarter on a 21-12 run. McCollum scored 12 points in the third, including five straight points in the final 50 seconds of the frame. Highlight play The Hawks brought forward Corey Kispert aboard to help them with the spacing on the floor. Though many know Kispert for his shooting, the Hawks wing showed his ability to muscle through contact. With 5:40 to play in the third, Kispert drove in from the win and shook a Heat defender. When the Heat recovered and closed off his look at the basket, he put the shot up and banked the ball in, while drawing contact.

What they said “They were our spark tonight. CJ came in ready. Luke (Kennard) came in ready. Mo (Gueye), everybody that came off the bench, they were huge for us tonight, and they helped us build that lead early on.” -- Johnson on the Hawks’ bench on the FanDuel Sports broadcast. “It only matters when we win. So that’s the main thing. We got the win tonight. So that’s what I’m most happy about.” -- Johnson on earning his ninth triple-double of the season. “I think, he’s capable of getting timely baskets. And, I think he’s getting more and more comfortable finding those spots where he’s, willing to get off it. And, when it comes back, whether it’s late in the shot clock or early in the shot clock, in transition, his decision-making, I think as you get more comfortable playing with a group of guys would get better and better.” -- Snyder on McCollum.