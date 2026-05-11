The Hawks will pick at No. 8. Now what?

The Hawks didn’t have the lottery luck they hoped to have Sunday. Following the falling of the ping-pong balls, the Hawks learned they would pick eighth overall in next month’s NBA draft.
While the Hawks may not have their chance at one of the highly touted prospects in the top four, the eighth overall pick could still net them a player who could have a high impact. Several players who fit the archetypes that address the Hawks’ needs fall within the No. 5 to No. 10 range.
This past season, the Hawks handled their ballhandling and playmaking by committee. But the playoffs showed why they need more players with the skill set and vision to handle playmaking in the half-court.
The Hawks did not have a true point guard on their roster last year. But with the acquisition of CJ McCollum at the trade deadline in February, the Hawks added another veteran voice to their developing core of ballhandlers.
They’ll look to re-sign McCollum in the offseason to continue providing that leadership to a young roster. The team could potentially lose veteran guard Gabe Vincent in free agency, ratcheting up its need for another guard in the offseason.
Guards that could be available when Atlanta drafts at No. 8 include:
Of course, anything can happen in the draft, and teams could make surprising moves. But Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has said the team will draft the best available player.
While the picks in the 5-10 range lean heavily toward guards, things could shift and the Hawks could opt for another player that falls within range, such as:
- Aday Mara (C): Junior, Michigan, 7-3, 255 pounds (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 66.8% FG)
- Yaxel Lendeborg (F): Senior, Michigan, 6-8, 241 pounds. (15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 37.7% 3FG)
- Jayden Quaintance (F): Sophomore, Kentucky, 6-9, 253 pounds. (5 points, 5 rebounds, 57.1% FG)
The Hawks have another pick in the first round, No. 23, thanks to their trade with the Cavaliers last season. Though Saleh said the team will take the Hawks will take the best available player, they could use it to fill the need they did not address with the first pick.
Some possibilities at No. 23 include:
- Chris Cenac (C): Freshman, Houston, 6-10, 240 pounds. (9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 48% FG)
- Hannes Steinbach (C): Freshman, Washington, 6-10, 248 pounds. (18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 57.7% FG)
- Bennett Stirtz (G): Senior, Iowa, 6-2, 186 pounds. (19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 35.8% 3FG)
- Christian Anderson (G): Sophomore, Texas Tech, 6-0, 180 pounds. (18.5 points, 7.4 assists, 41.5% 3FG)
The Hawks also have a late second-round pick.
The NBA draft is set for June 23 (8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN) and June 24 (8 p.m. on ESPN).