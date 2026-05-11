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The Hawks will pick at No. 8. Now what?

Possible picks in that range lean guard heavy, which could help Atlanta fill its need for playmakers in the half-court.
Hawks players react during the fourth quarter of their season-ending loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of their first-round series Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. New York won 140-89 to clinch the 4-2 series win. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Hawks players react during the fourth quarter of their season-ending loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of their first-round series Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. New York won 140-89 to clinch the 4-2 series win. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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59 minutes ago

The Hawks didn’t have the lottery luck they hoped to have Sunday. Following the falling of the ping-pong balls, the Hawks learned they would pick eighth overall in next month’s NBA draft.

While the Hawks may not have their chance at one of the highly touted prospects in the top four, the eighth overall pick could still net them a player who could have a high impact. Several players who fit the archetypes that address the Hawks’ needs fall within the No. 5 to No. 10 range.

This past season, the Hawks handled their ballhandling and playmaking by committee. But the playoffs showed why they need more players with the skill set and vision to handle playmaking in the half-court.

The Hawks did not have a true point guard on their roster last year. But with the acquisition of CJ McCollum at the trade deadline in February, the Hawks added another veteran voice to their developing core of ballhandlers.

They’ll look to re-sign McCollum in the offseason to continue providing that leadership to a young roster. The team could potentially lose veteran guard Gabe Vincent in free agency, ratcheting up its need for another guard in the offseason.

Guards that could be available when Atlanta drafts at No. 8 include:

Of course, anything can happen in the draft, and teams could make surprising moves. But Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has said the team will draft the best available player.

While the picks in the 5-10 range lean heavily toward guards, things could shift and the Hawks could opt for another player that falls within range, such as:

The Hawks have another pick in the first round, No. 23, thanks to their trade with the Cavaliers last season. Though Saleh said the team will take the Hawks will take the best available player, they could use it to fill the need they did not address with the first pick.

Some possibilities at No. 23 include:

The Hawks also have a late second-round pick.

The NBA draft is set for June 23 (8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN) and June 24 (8 p.m. on ESPN).

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