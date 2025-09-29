Atlanta Hawks Quin Snyder: Hawks will need to be flexible, patient with new versatile roster ‘(W)e have to be patient and understand this is a slow burn. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be urgent.’ Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder addresses the press during media day at PC&E Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After several months off, the Hawks have reconvened to begin their 2025-26 NBA season. The Hawks held their annual media day on Monday, before they open training camp Tuesday for their first practice with the old and new faces.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder opened the day’s media availability and emphasized the need for patience with the integration of center Kristaps Porzingis, as well as wings Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. RELATED Hawks seem built for playoffs, but Onsi Saleh still taking one step at a time But Snyder also highlighted the versatility that this season’s roster has. “I think, our whole group, what does excite me is, I think we’ve got guys that are passionate and enthusiastic about doing the work, and that’s really what it’s going to take for us to get where we want to go,” Snyder said Monday. “Overarching, with the roster, I think there’s a versatility that’s something (general manager) Onsi (Saleh) and I have talked about. (He) and his group have been able to achieve that, in a way that we haven’t had that before.”

With the additions of Porzingis, Alexander-Walker and Kennard, the Hawks can run several different combinations, depending on what the game calls for.