Atlanta Hawks Here’s what veteran guard CJ McCollum brings to the Hawks In deal to send Trae Young to Wizards, Hawks get a proven scorer in return. Guard CJ McCollum is heading to the Hawks and is averaging 18.8 points and shooting 39% on 3-pointers this season. (John McDonnell/Associated Press)

There really is no replacing what Trae Young brought to the Hawks. For seven-plus seasons, he was the face of the franchise, leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and bringing star power to Atlanta, with four All-Star selections. He averaged 25.2 points and 9.8 assists over his career and was the franchise leader in 3-pointers and assists.

After the Hawks agreed to trade Young to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, everything changed. In return, the Hawks will receive veteran guard CJ McCollum and wing Corey Kispert. That's not exactly a haul for a longtime franchise player, but McCollum could be a valuable asset for the remainder of this season as the Hawks look to turn their fortunes and reach the expectations that were set with some key additions in the offseason. McCollum, 34, is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his 13-year career, which includes eight-plus standout seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who can step in and be a scoring threat and improve the Hawks' defense in the backcourt. Because of injuries, Young has played only 10 games this season, compared with McCollum's 35 for the Wizards. McCollum doesn't have the playmaking ability that dazzled Hawks fans for years, but he brings a veteran presence that could galvanize the young core that includes Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher.

McCollum has an expiring contract worth $30.7 million, and sending Young’s $46 million this year and a player option for $49 million next season provides some financial relief that will allow the Hawks to continue to reshape their roster this season and beyond.