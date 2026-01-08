Here’s what veteran guard CJ McCollum brings to the Hawks

There really is no replacing what Trae Young brought to the Hawks.
For seven-plus seasons, he was the face of the franchise, leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and bringing star power to Atlanta, with four All-Star selections. He averaged 25.2 points and 9.8 assists over his career and was the franchise leader in 3-pointers and assists.
In return, the Hawks will receive veteran guard CJ McCollum and wing Corey Kispert. That’s not exactly a haul for a longtime franchise player, but McCollum could be a valuable asset for the remainder of this season as the Hawks look to turn their fortunes and reach the expectations that were set with some key additions in the offseason.
McCollum, 34, is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his 13-year career, which includes eight-plus standout seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who can step in and be a scoring threat and improve the Hawks’ defense in the backcourt.
Because of injuries, Young has played only 10 games this season, compared with McCollum’s 35 for the Wizards. McCollum doesn’t have the playmaking ability that dazzled Hawks fans for years, but he brings a veteran presence that could galvanize the young core that includes Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher.
McCollum has an expiring contract worth $30.7 million, and sending Young’s $46 million this year and a player option for $49 million next season provides some financial relief that will allow the Hawks to continue to reshape their roster this season and beyond.
In his 35 games this season, McCollum is posting 18.8 points and 3.6 assists and is shooting 45% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.
Kispert, 26, is a 6-foot-6 wing who was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft. He’s regarded as a good outside shooter who is shooting 39.5% on 3-pointers and averaging 9.2 points in 19 games this season.
He has four years and $54 million remaining on his contract, including a team option for $13 million in the 2028-29 season.
Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.
