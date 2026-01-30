Hawks provide update on center Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder greets Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) as Okongwu comes off of the court during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks lost to the Bucks 112-110. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Okongwu left Wednesday night’s game in Boston after sustaining a dental fracture during the fourth quarter. The team said he underwent a successful dental procedure Thursday morning in Atlanta.

The Hawks listed him as out for Thursday night’s game against the Rockets, as well as and Saturday’s game versus the Pacers in Indiana.

His status will be day-to-day moving forward.

Okongwu’s injury occurred with 6:43 to play in the game as Celtics wing Jaylen Brown drove to the basket. The Hawks cut off Brown’s initial look and he spun to create space as Okongwu stepped up to help defend. But Brown’s elbows went a little too hard and hit Okongwu in the mouth.

The Hawks’ big man went to the ground holding his mouth before realizing that his teeth had dislodged. He immediately signaled to the bench and ran to the locker room.