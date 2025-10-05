Hawks guard Luke Kennard’s reputation as a shooter impressing teammates

The Atlanta Hawks should be a lot better of a 3-point shooting team this year with the addition of Luke Kennard and other sharp-shooters this off-season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Last season, t he Hawks’ big men engaged in a daily post-practice 3-point shooting contest filled with plenty of trash talk. This season, some of the Hawks’ guards have looked to outshoot each other from the 3-point line.

“It’s fun,” Hawks guard Luke Kennard said. “We go all practice, competing against each other and playing hard, being physical, having a little fun at the end of practice, in the day. It’s always a good time.”

Through the first five days of camp, Kennard seems to be the consensus winner of the contest between him and guards Vit Krejci, Keaton Wallace and Trae Young.

The four players cycle through spots beginning in the corners and then making their way around the 3-point arc.

“It’s fun,” Krejci said. “You want to compete against the best, and, you know, Luke is the best around here, so that’s the guy who you want to compete with. It’s been fun. It kind of motivates you a little bit more to try to beat him and to try to get better. And, like I said, it’s been good to have this time after practices and then work on our shot.”