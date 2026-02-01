Hawks’ Jalen Johnson earns first NBA All-Star selection

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts to making a three-point shot during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks lost to the Bucks 112-110. (Jason Getz/AJC)

On Sunday, the league named the reserves for this season’s NBA All-Star Game based on votes from the league’s coaches. Johnson, who is in the midst of a career-best season, has emerged as the primary playmaker of the Hawks and one of the team’s most important players.

Through 46 games, Johnson has averaged a career-high 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8 assists per game, while shooting a career-best 36% on 3-pointers.

The 24-year-old has recorded eight triple-doubles this season, as he has become the hub of the the Hawks’ offense, and his versatility as a playmaker has allowed the team to play with pace and run the floor, which is usually when they’re at their best.

And now, Johnson is an All-Star.

Johnson finished seventh in the player voting for All-Stars and eighth in both the fan vote and the media vote. Fan voting accounted for 50% of the overall tally, while player and media voting counted for 25%. That placed Johnson eighth overall in the votes to determine the All-Star starters.