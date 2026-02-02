Atlanta Hawks Hawks upgrade center Kristaps Porzingis ahead of game in Miami His potential return to the rotation Kristaps Porzingis has played in just 17 of 51 games for the Hawks this season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Hawks have upgraded veteran center Kristaps Porzingis on their official injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Heat. The team listed Porzingis as questionable. Porzingis has missed the last 12 games with left Achilles tendinitis, having last suited up in the Hawks’ game against the Pelicans on Jan. 17.

In Porzingis' absence, the Hawks' depth at center was tested, especially with the recent absence of Onyeka Okongwu. With Okongwu day-to-day following dental surgery, Porzingis' potential return to the rotation comes as a welcome boon. The 30-year-old has played just 17 of the Hawks' 51 games, as he manages injuries and navigates the symptoms related to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a condition responsible for several symptoms when someone moves from lying down to standing up, like an increased heart rate, dizziness and fatigue. The condition has no cure, but several treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms.

In those 17 games, Porzingis has had a noticeable impact on the team. He has averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Per Cleaning the Glass, Porzingis adds at least 5 points per 100 possessions and helps the Hawks limit opponents to 2.4 fewer points per 100 possessions.