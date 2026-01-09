Hawks announce trade to send Young to Wizards for McCollum, Kispert

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts during timeout at an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 117-100 over New Orleans Pelicans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks agreed to deal four-time All-Star guard, Trae Young to the Wizards in exchange for C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert on Wednesday. The team officially announced the move Friday morning.

Just like that, a new era of the Hawks becomes official.

“On behalf of the Hawks franchise, I’d like to thank Trae for how he embraced the city of Atlanta and represented the Hawks during his time here, on the court and in the community,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement.

“Over more than seven seasons, including four All-Star appearances, he cemented himself as a fan favorite and one of the great players in our franchise’s history. We wish Trae and his family all the best.”

With Young heading to Washington, the Hawks welcome McCollum and Kispert, who likely won’t make their debut with the team until Sunday against the Warriors.

“Adding CJ McCollum, one of the NBA’s most prolific shooters and a respected veteran, along with an established young veteran in Corey Kispert, will strengthen our team on the court and in the locker room, and we retain flexibility for future opportunities to continue building our program,” Saleh said in his statement.