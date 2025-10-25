Hawks rookie Asa Newell capitalizing on teammates’ trust

Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell scored his first NBA regular-season basket on Friday in a 111-107 win over the Orlando Magic. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

In July, his first NBA bucket came seconds into his Summer League debut. He stepped right into a 3-point shot on the wing off an assist from Nikola Djurisic to kick off the Hawks’ 4-1 record at the annual summer tournament.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hawks rookie big Asa Newell can’t help but take advantage of his teammates trusting him.

Now, two months later, Newell has made his regular-season debut with the Hawks down two starters in Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher.

Now, the games count, and Newell’s first regular-season bucket came amid a Hawks 12-0 run to rally from a 12-point deficit with 9:13 left in the game.

“It’s just my preparedness,” Newell said after the Hawks 111-107 win over the Magic at the Kia Center on Friday. “I work on my shots every single time and my teammates believe in me. And that’s the biggest thing. Coach was just telling me to stay ready today, and I just came in and just hit a big shot.”

With just under 7:40 to play, Hawks guard Trae Young dribbled to the post. He had shooters at the corners with Dyson Daniels on his left and Newell on his right. Newell had a clear look at the basket and no defenders close by.