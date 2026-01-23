Atlanta Hawks New Hawks center Christian Koloko knows how to adjust on the fly After signing a two-way contract with Atlanta, the former Grizzlie makes an immediate impact. Then-Grizzlies center Christian Koloko (center) shoots over Nets players Danny Wolf (from left), Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn. Koloko has had quite the welcome to Atlanta. (Brandon Dill/AP)

Newly signed Hawks center Christian Koloko has had quite the welcome to Atlanta. Five days after the Hawks signed him to a two-way contract, Koloko made his debut against the Grizzlies, a team he signed with for 20 days this season. His familiarity with the Grizzlies helped ease the acclimation to the Hawks in those first minutes when he checked in.

“I think you definitely had,” Koloko said. “I kind of knew what they were doing and then at the same time, I was trying to figure out what we were doing. I think they kind of did (the Hawks), I’m gonna give a big shoutout to them. “I think they made it easier for me. Just on the court they were talking to me like in transition. If I’m running to this spot and then I’m not (in) the right spot, they gonna tell me, ‘Oh, you need to cut. You need to do this stuff.’ So, I think they made it easy for me during that game.” RELATED Hawks snap four-game skid, down Grizzlies in Memphis In his first game with the Hawks, Koloko scored 5 points and had one steal and one block. Three of those points came on a pivotal jumper midway through the fourth that forced the Grizzlies to call a timeout after it put the Hawks up 108-105. It was the second 3-pointer that Koloko has made in his career. “It was really good, very good,” Koloko said. “I feel like, I’ve always been somebody I can shoot but never showed it. And then if you look at my percentage, you probably would be like, ‘Oh, he can’t shoot.’ I just feel like most of the 3s I took, they were like, end-of-the-clock 3s, or I wasn’t confident taking them.

“And then since I’ve been here, I’ve seen how the other guys are doing, and they kind of want us to be able to shoot. And if you want me to shoot, if I’m open, I’m gonna shoot.”

It helped that since his arrival, he’s been able to lean on Onyeka Okongwu and Mouhamed Gueye to help with fast-tracking his understanding of the team’s terminology. His new teammates also have encouraged him to shoot those jumpers when he is open. But, Koloko had a little extra motivation Wednesday when former Grizzlies teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. had a little something to say. “During the game, I had one 3 I didn’t take, I think it was like four seconds on the clock,” Koloko said. “I went next action to Jalen (Johnson), and then he got a turnover, and Scotty Pippen, he was on the bench. He was like, ‘Oh, you got scared. You don’t want to shoot.’ “And I told him on the next one, ‘I’m shooting just for you.’ That’s why, when I had that opportunity, I didn’t pass it. I just shot it, and it went in. So it’s always, always good to see your first 3 go.”