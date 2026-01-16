Hawks Logo
Hawks sign center to open two-way roster spot

Christian Koloko can provide the Hawks with a strong defender in the halfcourt and at the rim.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Christian Koloko defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
6 minutes ago

The Hawks announced they signed third-year center Christian Koloko to the open two-way roster spot.

The move comes as injuries and illness have decimated the Hawks’ frontcourt depth. Signing Koloko adds even more size to the roster, as well as a true center who can provide the Hawks with a strong defender in the halfcourt and at the rim.

Koloko last played for the Grizzlies after they signed him on a pair of 10-day contracts. He began this season on a two-way contract with the Lakers before they waived him at the end of November to make roster space for Drew Timme.

The Raptors selected Koloko in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft after three college seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. A blood clot issue, which has since been resolved, hampered much of his rookie season. He missed the entire 2023-24 season.

Across 108 career NBA games, Koloko has averaged 2.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12.5 minutes per game.

