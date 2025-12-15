Hawks Logo
Hawks waive two-way forward

Jacob Toppin waived a week after the team announced he would miss the season with a torn labrum.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin was waived on Monday a week after it was announced the two-way forward would miss the season with a torn labrum. (Mike Stewart/AP)
1 hour ago

The Hawks waived two-way forward Jacob Toppin on Monday, per the NBA transactions page.

The move comes one week after the team announced that Toppin would miss the remainder of the season. Toppin, who sustained a right shoulder injury on Nov. 29, underwent surgery last Monday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

According to the team, Toppin’s injury occurred during the third quarter of the College Park Skyhawks game at the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the 76ers.

Toppin signed his two-way qualifying offer in July after the team originally signed him to a two-way contract on March 4. He played just one game with the Hawks during the 2024-25 season and appeared in five games this season.

He averaged 18 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five games with the Skyhawks.

The Hawks now have 16 players signed to the roster, including 14 on guaranteed deals and two on two-way contracts.

