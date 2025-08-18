Hawks Logo
Hawks agree to 2-year deal with restricted free-agent center

N’Faly Dante would provide depth behind Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porzingis.
Harry the Hawk reportedly has a new player to lead onto the court at State Farm Arena, as the Hawks agreed to an offer sheet with center N’Faly Dante and HoopsHype reported the Rockets declined to match the offer. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
1 hour ago

The Hawks added some depth to their ranks at center, the team announced Monday afternoon, by agreeing to a two-year offer sheet with N’Faly Dante from the Rockets.

Citing team policy, the Hawks did not disclose the terms of the agreement. HoopsHype reported the news of the offer sheet that it said Saturday is worth $4.5 million and added that the Rockets declined to match Monday.

Though Dante has only four NBA regular-season games to his career, he gives the Hawks another option behind Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis. Dante, who was on a two-way contract, spent much of last season with the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.

Atlanta Hawks Roster

Guards

Forwards

Center

