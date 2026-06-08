Georgia baseball gets its night game for CWS matchup with Texas

Georgia Bulldog players gather in the outfiled moments before they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Bulldogs will begin their Omaha journey on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will begin their Omaha journey on Saturday.

Georgia (51-12) is in Bracket 2 and will face Texas (45-13) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia knows its start time and opponent for its first game in the College World Series.

As the No. 3 national seed, the Bulldogs are the highest seed remaining in the tournament as they head to Omaha. Here’s a look at the rest of the CWS schedule, though it’s not finalized as super regional games continue Monday.

Georgia swept its super regional series against Mississippi State, clinching a CWS berth on Sunday. In a stark contrast to its upcoming game time, the Battles of the Bulldogs started at 11 a.m. and noon.

The Bulldogs have not played the Longhorns yet this season. The two teams last faced off in April 2025, when Georgia lost all three games of the series.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.