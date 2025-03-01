Onyeka Okongwu settling in as Hawks’ starting center

Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu has more than settled in since the team moved him into the starting lineup five weeks and five days ago.
The 24-year-old has long told everyone he fears no one he matches up against, especially at 6-foot-8 going up against seven footers on an almost nightly basis.
“I just got to be aggressive,” Onkongwu said on Jan. 14 six days before he became a starter. “No matter who’s out there. I started to be able to find my shot. I don’t really fear anybody on defense. I just got to be able to go up strong, be aggressive. I work so hard on my game. So, I just believe in my instincts and believe in what I do on both ends of the floor.”
Since moving into the starting lineup, Okongwu has felt like his consistency on both side of the ball has improved. He has more opportunity to dictate the flow of the game versus when he came off of the bench and had to adapt.
He has averaged 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30 minutes as a starter. The Hawks have continued to be a better offensive team with Okongwu on the court than off with him, accounting for 5.2 more points per 100 possessions.
Okongwu scored a team-high 23 points, had 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in the Hawks loss to the Thunder on Friday night. He took advantage of the Thunder’s physicality and drew a couple of and-one opportunities, which he converted.
“Just to keep being aggressive, no matter what,” Okongwu said after the game. “I know the last game in Miami the shot I usually make they weren’t going in, but in this game, I touched the ball a little bit, talk to it and not back two games, focus on the next one.”
Defensively, he’s held his own, for the most part, allowing just 2.3 more points per 100 possessions with him on the court than off. Okongwu has improved defensively since moving into the starting lineup and has ben a more active presence, especially as the Hawks navigate the absence of Jalen Johnson. Okongwu has gone from averaging 1.7 deflections per game to 2.3 as his rotations and instincts have sharpened.
“Just growing up, I’ve always taken pride in defense,” Okongwu said on Feb. 21. “At least as a starter, I’ve just taken more pride in striving to play better defense on and off the ball.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Time is fleeting for Hawks to make use of Trae Young’s brilliant season
This hasn’t been the season that the Hawks would have wanted, but it doesn’t diminish, and maybe even accentuates, how well that Young, in his seventh season, is playing.
Collective experience on Hawks bench making it easier to get on same page
In some games this season, the Hawks have had to live or die by their bench. But more often than not, the Hawks received valuable production out of their bench players.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake