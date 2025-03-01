Onyeka Okongwu settling in as Hawks’ starting center

Since moving into the starting lineup, Okongwu has felt like his consistency on both side of the ball has improved. He has more opportunity to dictate the flow of the game versus when he came off of the bench and had to adapt.

He has averaged 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30 minutes as a starter. The Hawks have continued to be a better offensive team with Okongwu on the court than off with him, accounting for 5.2 more points per 100 possessions.

Okongwu scored a team-high 23 points, had 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in the Hawks loss to the Thunder on Friday night. He took advantage of the Thunder’s physicality and drew a couple of and-one opportunities, which he converted.

“Just to keep being aggressive, no matter what,” Okongwu said after the game. “I know the last game in Miami the shot I usually make they weren’t going in, but in this game, I touched the ball a little bit, talk to it and not back two games, focus on the next one.”

Defensively, he’s held his own, for the most part, allowing just 2.3 more points per 100 possessions with him on the court than off. Okongwu has improved defensively since moving into the starting lineup and has ben a more active presence, especially as the Hawks navigate the absence of Jalen Johnson. Okongwu has gone from averaging 1.7 deflections per game to 2.3 as his rotations and instincts have sharpened.

“Just growing up, I’ve always taken pride in defense,” Okongwu said on Feb. 21. “At least as a starter, I’ve just taken more pride in striving to play better defense on and off the ball.”