Hawks waive forward Eli Ndiaye

Atlanta Hawks The 21-year-old sustained a left shoulder subluxation during a Skyhawks game on Dec. 9.
The Atlanta Hawks, shown here playing against the Miami Heat in October, have 16 players signed to the roster, 14 on guaranteed deals and two on two-way contracts. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The Hawks announced Wednesday that they waived
forward Eli Ndiaye, who had a two-way contract.
Ndiaye appeared in nine games (seven starts) with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League, averaging 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes.
But the 21-year-old sustained a left shoulder subluxation during a College Park Skyhawks game against the Long Island Nets on Dec. 9.
Heat forward Myron Gardner (left) attempts a jump shot over Hawks guard Caleb Houstan (center) and forward Eli Ndiaye on Monday, Oct. 12, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The forward later was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will have surgery in early January. It forces Ndiaye to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-8 forward was
signed by the Hawks to a two-way contract in July.
The Hawks already
waived two-way forward Jacob Toppin earlier this month and signed Skyhawks center Malik Williams to the available two-way spot. The team could sign another member of the Skyhawks.
The Hawks have 16 players signed to the roster, 14 on guaranteed deals and two on two-way contracts.
Here’s a look at the Hawks roster.
Guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Dyson Daniels* Nikola Djurisic Luke Kennard Vit Krejci Keaton Wallace Trae Young* Forwards Mouhamed Gueye Caleb Houstan (two-way) Jalen Johnson* Zaccharie Risacher* Asa Newell Centers N’Faly Dante# Onyeka Okongwu Kristaps Porzingis*# Malik Williams (two-way)
* Indicates Hawks starter; # indicates player is dealing with injury.