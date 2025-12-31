Hawks waive forward Eli Ndiaye

The Atlanta Hawks, shown here playing against the Miami Heat in October, have 16 players signed to the roster, 14 on guaranteed deals and two on two-way contracts. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The 21-year-old sustained a left shoulder subluxation during a Skyhawks game on Dec. 9.

The 21-year-old sustained a left shoulder subluxation during a Skyhawks game on Dec. 9.

Ndiaye appeared in nine games (seven starts) with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League, averaging 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that they waived forward Eli Ndiaye , who had a two-way contract.

But the 21-year-old sustained a left shoulder subluxation during a College Park Skyhawks game against the Long Island Nets on Dec. 9.

Heat forward Myron Gardner (left) attempts a jump shot over Hawks guard Caleb Houstan (center) and forward Eli Ndiaye on Monday, Oct. 12, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The forward later was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will have surgery in early January. It forces Ndiaye to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-8 forward was signed by the Hawks to a two-way contract in July.