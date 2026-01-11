Atlanta United Important things to watch in Atlanta United’s preseason Challenges await the soccer team’s new players and manager Gerardo Martino. Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón misses a chance in the box against DC United on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Previous manager Ronny Deila had difficulty figuring out Almirón’s best position. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Atlanta United’s presumed path back to MLS relevance will start with a new manager, a few new players and a few players gone and, at some point, a new president. Manager Gerardo Martino, back at the club after leading it to the playoffs in 2017 and MLS Cup in 2018, will lead the first training session of the pending season Monday.

But the core of last year’s underperforming team, including its three Designated Players, seem likely to remain.

Almirón finished with six goals, three from penalty kicks, and seven assists, four primary. Miranchuk finished with six goals and four assists. Latte Lath finished with seven goals and one assist. Previous manager Deila had difficulty figuring out Almirón's best position. Latte Lath was hampered by injuries. Both players came straight to MLS from clubs in England. They ended up training and playing for almost 20 months with no break. Fatigue might have been a factor. Martino said during his introduction that he believes the three players can produce together. He said Almirón would likely be given a free role on the field.

If the DPs can build confidence, it should help an offense that scored 38 goals, tied for fourth-fewest in the league. Who is healthy? Atlanta United hasn't provided information on several players who suffered season-ending injuries in 2025. That group included midfielders Jay Fortune (foot) and Will Reilly (hamstring); and defenders Matthew Edwards (hamstring) and Stian Gregersen (hamstring). The team started last year's franchise-worst season with several injured players, and several more picked up injuries that prevented them from starting matches during the regular season. Fixing the defense. Atlanta United allowed 63 goals last season, tied for third-most in MLS. The fullbacks and central defenders were beset by injuries throughout the season, which made building consistency and confidence difficult. During Martino's first stint with Atlanta United, it allowed 40 goals in 2017 and 44 in '18. At Inter Miami, Martino's teams allowed 49 goals in 2024 and 54 goals in 2023, though Martino only managed that team for 16 matches.