Important things to watch in Atlanta United’s preseason

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón misses a chance in the box against DC United on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Previous manager Ronny Deila had difficulty figuring out Almirón's best position. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Atlanta United’s presumed path back to MLS relevance will start with a new manager, a few new players and a few players gone and, at some point, a new president.

Manager Gerardo Martino, back at the club after leading it to the playoffs in 2017 and MLS Cup in 2018, will lead the first training session of the pending season Monday.

The team will open its season at Cincinnati on Feb. 21.

Martino’s task is challenging.

Atlanta United had one of the most disappointing attacks and one of the most porous defenses last season under Ronny Deila, who was fired after the final match.

The team is selling some players, including Bartosz Slisz earlier this week, to raise funds to try to buy players to strengthen the team.

But the core of last year’s underperforming team, including its three Designated Players, seem likely to remain.

Off the field, after the announcement that Garth Lagerwey wasn’t returning, the team is searching for a president that will lead it as well as Arthur Blank’s NWSL team that is scheduled to start playing in 2027.

Just another quiet offseason.

Here are a few things of importance to watch during the next few weeks:

Putting the Designated Players together. Because of the timing of the signings, Atlanta United’s three DPs — Alexey Miranchuk, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almirón — weren’t able to play a single minute together during last year’s preseason.

It might be a reason that the three rarely showed any chemistry during the season.

Almirón finished with six goals, three from penalty kicks, and seven assists, four primary. Miranchuk finished with six goals and four assists. Latte Lath finished with seven goals and one assist.

Previous manager Deila had difficulty figuring out Almirón’s best position. Latte Lath was hampered by injuries.

Manager Gerardo Martino, back at Atlanta United after leading the club to the playoffs in 2017 and MLS Cup in 2018, will lead the first training session of the pending season Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Manager Gerardo Martino, back at Atlanta United after leading the club to the playoffs in 2017 and MLS Cup in 2018, will lead the first training session of the pending season Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Both players came straight to MLS from clubs in England. They ended up training and playing for almost 20 months with no break. Fatigue might have been a factor.

Martino said during his introduction that he believes the three players can produce together. He said Almirón would likely be given a free role on the field.

If the DPs can build confidence, it should help an offense that scored 38 goals, tied for fourth-fewest in the league.

Who is healthy? Atlanta United hasn’t provided information on several players who suffered season-ending injuries in 2025. That group included midfielders Jay Fortune (foot) and Will Reilly (hamstring); and defenders Matthew Edwards (hamstring) and Stian Gregersen (hamstring).

The team started last year’s franchise-worst season with several injured players, and several more picked up injuries that prevented them from starting matches during the regular season.

Fixing the defense. Atlanta United allowed 63 goals last season, tied for third-most in MLS. The fullbacks and central defenders were beset by injuries throughout the season, which made building consistency and confidence difficult.

During Martino’s first stint with Atlanta United, it allowed 40 goals in 2017 and 44 in ’18. At Inter Miami, Martino’s teams allowed 49 goals in 2024 and 54 goals in 2023, though Martino only managed that team for 16 matches.

Enea Mihaj and Juan Berrocal, who is on loan, seem the likely starters as the central defenders. Justin Hibbert and Lucas Hoyos will compete to start in goal. Tomás Jacob seems the likely starter at right fullback with Pedro Amador on the left.

The sale of Slisz leaves a hole at defensive midfielder that Steven Alzate may fill.

Who will play on the wings? If Almirón is given freedom to roam, as Martino has said, and Saba Lobjanidze is sold, the wings will be up for grabs.

Luke Brennan earned minutes last season but has yet to score or post an assist in 22 appearances in regular season matches.

And that’s the depth at wing, leading to …

Who will still be on the roster and who may be joining? Atlanta United has already sold Slisz, arguably the team’s most consistent player last season.

There are other players the team is likely shopping, a group that includes Lobjanidze, midfielder Tristan Muyumba and central defender Gregersen.

The team still needs another winger or two, left fullback, central midfielder, right fullback and central defender, should it sell or buy out Gregersen.

