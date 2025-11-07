Atlanta United What makes Gerardo Martino special as a manager? Martino led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018. Now, he’s coming back. Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino (left) and Brad Guzan in 2017. (Doug Roberson/AJC)

Focus. Details. Communication. Trust. Management. Those are a few of the intangible reasons why Gerardo Martino is beloved by most of his former players and a reason he has won 11 trophies — and rarely finished with a losing record in more than 25 years as a manager.

One of those trophies, the biggest one in MLS, happened when Martino led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018. After years since of floundering, the club Thursday announced that Martino will author a second chapter. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who played under every manager in Atlanta United’s history, believes that Martino will succeed again. “I’ve seen him as a manager, from near and far,” Guzan said. “I’ve seen him go to places … and he’s been able to do fantastic things. I think our roster currently is filled with talent. It’s a matter of unlocking that talent and being able to give the platform for our guys to go and be successful.” Michael Parkhurst, who played under Martino in 2017 and ’18, said Martino has an ability to identify an opponent’s strengths and weaknesses and communicate to the players exactly what they need to do.

Before a match against NYCFC, which featured David Villa and Jack Harrison, Martino spotted that it was better if Atlanta United tried to force its opponent to bring the ball up on the opposite side of the field. It wasn’t something that the players had considered.

“It made so much sense and really helped us,” Parkhurst said. “As much as you want to just focus on your own game and what you do and just do it really good, in the modern game you need to be able to appreciate what the other team does well and find their weaknesses as well. How can you as a team have success against them. And he does that really well.” Martino and his staff do that very well because of their attention to detail in scouting opponents, and the preparation they put into the training sessions, Guzan said. Guzan said Martino is excellent at putting a plan together, fine-tuning that plan with clear communication and expectations, and then holding players accountable. And then, he has the ability to change that plan for each opponent, which isn’t easy. “That doesn’t always happen because you’re asking 11 individuals to try and understand and play a certain way, and obviously the opposition can change their tactics going into a week, but with all the information that is available to him, he is very clear on how he wants his team to play, which I think, as a player, you appreciate,” Guzan said.

Though Martino is demanding, he’s also encouraging. When Guzan started training with the team in ’17, and playing out of the back started to dominate tactics, Martino would encourage Guzan, who is left-footed, to try kicks with his right foot. If he miskicked, Martino would encourage him to keep trying. Guzan appreciated that. “I think he sees that potential in guys, and he sees that possibility of unlocking the ability of players and he encourages players to go out there and perform,” Guzan said. Martino’s belief in the players is partially because his presence is enough to recruit players to be on his team. They know he wants them. They will listen and they will play for him. Atlanta United’s first team featured numerous players from South America who became starters, including Josef Martinez, Miguel Almirón, Carlos Carmona and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

When he surprises some with lineup choices, such as his belief in draft pick Julian Gressel in 2017, confidence explodes. Parkhurst believes Atlanta United, as currently constructed, has enough in attack to satisfy Martino. Parkhurst said the defense needs more time because two starters, Enea Mihaj and Juan Berrocal, were signed during the summer window and need more time. Because he believes in the players and in turn they believe in him, Martino can tweak formations and tactics. In 2018, just before the playoffs, Martino switched Atlanta United’s formation from a 4-3-3 to a 5-3-2 because he knew the team needed to strengthen its defense if it wanted to win a trophy. The decision surprised the players. They hadn’t worked on any part of playing a five-man backline during the season.