Atlanta United signs midfielder Steven Alzate

New Atlanta United midfielder Steven Alzate (right), here with Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League Summer Series match in Atlanta in 2023, played for Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila with Standard Liege in Belgium. (Brynn Anderson/AP 2023)

The 26-year-old, the team’s fourth acquisition in this transfer window, comes from Hull City in England.

Alzate, 26, joins the MLS club from Hull City in England’s Championship. The contract is through 2030. Alzate is a targeted allocation money signee and will occupy an international slot on the roster.

Atlanta United signed Steven Alzate, a player who is supposed to be a ball-winning central midfielder, on Monday.

Alzate is reunited with Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila, for whom he played at Standard Liege in Belgium. Alzate has also appeared for Brighton & Hove Albion, Leyton Orient and Swindon Town.

Alzate has made 200 appearances as a pro, with 15 goals and 19 assists, as well as seven appearances for the Colombia national team.

Atlanta United’s central midfield includes Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly and Jay Fortune, though Fortune is out for the rest of the season because of a foot injury.

Alzate is the Five Stripes’ fourth acquisition in this transfer window, joining centerbacks Enea Mihaj (free), Juan Berrocal (loan from Getafe) and winger Leo Afonso (International slot).