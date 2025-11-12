Atlanta United Arthur Blank will invest $330 million in new NWSL team The yet-to-be-named franchise will begin play in 2028 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Arthur Blank speaks during the “Empower Her. Inspire All.” event hosted by AMB Sports and Entertainment at The Interlock in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. A new expansion franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League was announced at the event. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Arthur Blank continued his commitment to growing soccer with the founding of an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League. AMB Sports and Entertainment confirmed the expansion team Tuesday. The yet-to-be-named franchise will begin play in 2028 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will have capacity reduced to 28,000.

In addition to the $165 million expansion fee, Blank will spend $165 million to build a training ground and headquarters separate from Atlanta United’s, but likely near its campus in Marietta, and a new locker room for the team within Mercedes-Benz Stadium, among other startup costs, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The process for purchasing the land for the training ground has started. Blank also will provide money to launch NWSL Foundation, whose focus will be on researching innovations in women’s sports. “We are thrilled to bring a National Women’s Soccer League franchise to Atlanta and Georgia and the passionate soccer fans here,” Blank said in a statement from AMBSE. “We look forward to working with the NWSL and other club owners to continue building the best women’s soccer league in the world and are committed to creating a world-class organization on and off the pitch. Our clear goal is to compete for championships beginning in 2028 and serve as a source of pride for fans in Atlanta, Georgia and the league for decades to come.” Blank’s mantra, borrowed from Mercedes-Benz, is the best or nothing. Blank has tried to make that possible.

Blank paid $70 million for the MLS expansion fee to start what would become Atlanta United in 2014, and $60 million to build its training ground. An additional $25 million was spent to expand the training ground, which started last year and finished this year. It opened in September. Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018 and U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019.