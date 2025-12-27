Atlanta United working to complete second signing

Atlanta United is working on completing its second signing, bringing in midfielder/central defender Tomas Jacob, a 21-year-old playing for Mexico team Nexaca in LIGA MX. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Jacob, 21, would be an Under-22 Initiative signing, Atlanta United’s first in several seasons.

Atlanta United is working to complete its second signing with the acquisition of central defender/midfielder Tomás Jacob.

The Athletic reported the fee to Necaxa in Mexico’s LIGA MX would be close to $5 million. The transfer fee paid for U-22 signings doesn’t count against a team’s salary budget and the player’s cap charge doesn’t exceed $200,000.

Jacob made 14 appearances for Necaxa and scored one goal. He came up through the academy of Newell’s Old Boys, where Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino also played and managed.

Jacob can also play right fullback, a position that is thin for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United hasn’t had much success using the U-22 mechanism, designed to allow teams to gamble on signing inexperienced players who are believed to have potential.