Atlanta United completes Bartosz Slisz transfer

Atlanta United completed the transfer of Bartosz Slisz to Brøndby for $3.5 million Thursday.
Slisz, 26, made 57 appearances in regular-season matches for Atlanta United.
Slisz was one of the few assets Atlanta United had. The funds will help the team purchase players to potentially strengthen other positions. The move also sheds Slisz’s $870,000 salary.
Atlanta United players will report to training camp for physicals Saturday. Practice sessions will begin Monday.