Atlanta United completes Bartosz Slisz transfer

Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (center) — pictured dribbling in traffic against Orlando City in May — was sold to Brøndby for $3.5 million. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Atlanta United completed the transfer of Bartosz Slisz to Brøndby for $3.5 million Thursday.

Slisz was one of the few assets Atlanta United had. The funds will help the team purchase players to potentially strengthen other positions. The move also sheds Slisz’s $870,000 salary.

Atlanta United players will report to training camp for physicals Saturday. Practice sessions will begin Monday.