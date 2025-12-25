Georgia Tech Weekend Predictions: Georgia Tech looks for pick-me-up during sour times And the Atlanta Falcons look to finally win three in a row. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King will play his final collegiate game on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost their mojo over the final month of the regular season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Some teams playing in non-playoff bowl games aren’t motivated to do their best. Weekend Predictions doesn’t have that problem. A winning record picking games against the spread this season is within my reach with two weeks to go. No way I’m going to blow this thing like I did last year — and the year before that.

RELATED From 2024: Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida): No. 22 Georgia Tech (+4½) vs. No. 12 BYU Georgia Tech was a legitimate contender to win the ACC and advance to the College Football Playoff a month ago. Since then, Tech has become a feeder system for other programs. Play-caller Buster Faulkner left for Florida. Quarterback Aaron Philo announced that he’ll enter the transfer portal. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie (Virginia Tech) and offensive line coach Geep Wade (Nebraska) left, too. At least Tech quarterback Haynes King is still around. He’ll suit up for his last collegiate game with Chris Weinke calling the plays. Weinke has never done that at the collegiate level, but he was sure to remind everyone he called plays for IMG Academy. I guess that’s supposed to be reassuring.

The Jackets (9-3) lost their mojo over the final month of the regular season. After falling flat against Pitt in front of an electric home crowd, the Jackets lost (again) to Georgia. Tech’s defense finally showed up, but the Jackets could do little against Georgia’s elite defense.

RELATED After Pop-Tarts Bowl, next up for Haynes King is East-West Shrine Bowl BYU’s season also ended with a bummer. The Cougars (11-2) got walloped by Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game, then they were left out of the CFP. They say they are using that snub as motivation for the bowl game. “I feel like if we can get a win right here, we can show the committee what the Big 12 is really about,” BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker told the Deseret News. I’m not sure that beating a fading Tech team will accomplish that but, hey, whatever works. The Cougars blew out Colorado in last year’s bowl game after two late-season losses knocked them out of the Big 12 title game. I’m backing them to bounce back from the latest disappointment with another strong effort. BYU is my pick to cover the spread.

Rams (-7½) at Falcons Rams coach Sean McVay fired special-teams coordinator Chase Blackburn the day after L.A. lost to Seattle while allowing a punt return touchdown and missing a go-ahead field goal. Reports Rams Wire: “The Rams have struggled in just about every phase of special teams, from the kicking game to punt coverage and their own returns. Special teams have directly led to two losses this season, and it played a big role in their loss to the 49ers earlier this year, too.” That could be about the Falcons, except failures by special teams have played a role in even more losses. Coach Raheem Morris has kept coordinator Marquice Williams on staff. McVay fired a coordinator in-season for the first time and promoted assistant Ben Kotwica to take over for Blackburn. RELATED Falcons opponent: A quick look at Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams “There have been some things that we have to be better in some critical moments,” McVay told reporters.

Morris says the same thing about his special teams as they continue to blunder. Anyway, the Falcons (6-9) have won consecutive games against struggling teams. Where was that energy before? They would be in the NFC South race if not for losses to the Jets and Dolphins. The Panthers (8-7) were swept by last-place New Orleans, but they lead the division because they swept the Falcons and beat the Dolphins. Now the Falcons are facing a good team. The Rams (11-4) haven’t lost back-to-back games all season. They’ve followed every defeat with a strong performance, including covering as big road favorites at Baltimore and Arizona. I’m picking the Rams to do that again. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (center) scores a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. The Falcons (6-9) have won consecutive games against struggling teams. (Rick Scuteri/AP) Other college bowl games of interest

Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida): No. 19 Virginia (+4) vs. Missouri The Cavaliers pulled off lucky wins all season, but couldn’t do it when ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips needed it most. Virginia’s loss in the ACC title ensured that the league champ didn’t make the CFP. Phillips ended up in the awkward position of lobbying against Notre Dame, which is an ACC member in most sports but not football. That was the right move, but unfortunately, it gave Notre Dame a chance to play the victim. Mizzou is my pick. Texas Bowl (Houston): LSU (+2½) vs. No. 21 Houston The Lane Kiffin circus is still open. He’s not coaching his new team, LSU, while six of his LSU assistants are still coaching Kiffin’s old team, Ole Miss. LSU interim coach Frank Wilson will be on the sideline for this game before joining the staff at Ole Miss, where Pete Golding was promoted to replace Kiffin. Houston is a good team playing down the street from its home stadium. I’m taking the Cougars to cover. RELATED Lane Kiffin takes LSU job; Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas fill head coach vacancies Other NFL games of interest

Seahawks (-7) at Panthers ESPN analyst Ryan Clark took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and posted: “At some point I got to give up on Tampa and believe in Carolina!” The response from catcrave.com: “Ryan Clark finally wakes up to what Panthers fans have screamed for weeks.” The article doesn’t specify how long they’ve been screaming, but Carolina (8-7) lost to the Saints only two weeks ago and are 3-3 in their past six games. I like Carolina to cover. Buccaneers (-5½) at Dolphins The Bucs (7-8) have lost six of their past seven games. They called 30 designed runs for 109 yards during the loss to Carolina. “It was a formula that worked last year,” coach Todd Bowles said. He should have made up some other explanation. Carolina’s rushing defense has improved from terrible to decent this year while the pass defense is bad. I’m banking on the Bucs having a better game plan this time and covering the spread. Saints (-2½) at Titans