Lane Kiffin coaching circus: Will he stay, or will he go?
Experts weigh in on Ole Miss coach, UGA quietly preps for Ole Miss or Alabama.
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin hangs his head as his players leave the field during their game against Mississippi State on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Kiffin took over the Ole Miss program before the 2020 season. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin’s coaching circus is running full tilt on the final Saturday of the college football season, and it could be coming to a stadium near you soon.
Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels could be playing Georgia in the SEC championship game at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 if Auburn upsets Alabama as a 5½-point underdog in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game. The Tide will play in the SEC title game with a win.
It’s a sure bet Kirby Smart and his staff have already started game-planning for Ole Miss or Alabama, and it’s a sure thing the Georgia coach appreciates doing that work in the shadows.
Kiffin, however, may or may not be on the sidelines for Ole Miss should Georgia play the Rebels.
Kiffin said after Ole Miss’ 38-19 win over Mississippi State on Friday that he’ll consult Nick Saban and Pete Carroll, the national championship coaches he worked under at Alabama and USC, on what to do.
The College Football Playoff selection committee has indicated it would take Ole Miss’ coaching situation into account should Kiffin not be coaching the program when the final rankings are released Dec. 7.
David Pollack, a former Georgia All-American and ESPN “College GameDay” analyst, is predicting Kiffin will stay at Ole Miss.
“The most Lane thing in the history of the world would be staying,” Pollack said on his “See Ball, Get Ball” podcast. “He could have shut this down at any time, but he loves this, and I think it’s what makes Lane awesome, he loves attention, he loves to be a part of the fun of it.
“My head tells me he’s going to LSU, my heart tells me he’s going to Ole Miss.”
Former Rebels coach Matt Luke was 6-6, 5-7 and 4-8 his three seasons before being let go, and Kiffin started modestly enough in the 2020 abbreviated COVID-19 season with a 5-5 overall mark.
Since then Ole Miss has gone …
• 10-3 overall, 6-2 in the SEC 2021
• 8-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC in 2022
• 11-2 overall, 6-2 in the SEC in 2023
• 10-3 overall, 5-3 in the SEC in 2024
• 11-1 overall, 7-1 in the SEC in 2025
“I got to do some praying and figure this thing out, I can get to that tomorrow (Saturday),” Kiffin said at his postgame news conference. “I live life about one day at a time. Maybe that doesn’t help you, but I’ve learned to live that way for about six years now, five years. That helps me.”
Kiffin said the decision-making process, with all the national attention, has not been much fun, despite Pollack’s assertion that he’s enjoying it.
“Like Kirby says when he wants to complain about being in the national championship and missing the portal window, there’s no crying from the yacht,” Kiffin said. “So I’m not trying to get pity. But it’s not as enjoyable as maybe some people would think.”
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
