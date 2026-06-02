UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Schedule is set for Georgia’s NCAA super regional against Mississippi State

The series in Athens begins Saturday.
Georgia head coach Wes Johnson meets with his players at the mound during the fifth inning of their NCAA regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Georgia head coach Wes Johnson meets with his players at the mound during the fifth inning of their NCAA regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
24 minutes ago

The schedule is set for the NCAA super regionals at Foley Field.

No. 3 national seed Georgia’s best-of-three series against No. 14 national seed Mississippi State will run Saturday through Monday. A Monday game would only be played if the teams split the first two.

The winner of the series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Saturday’s game starts at 11 a.m. and Sunday’s begins at noon, with both scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia (49-12) lost in super regionals in 2024 and lost in regionals in 2025, with this year’s team hoping to make it back to Omaha for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs won the College World Series in 1990.

Unfortunately for Georgia, it will have to play Game 1 of super regionals without third baseman Tre Phelps, who was ejected for taunting after his go-ahead, two-run home run in Georgia’s 6-1 win against Liberty in the Athens Regional final Sunday.

Mississippi State (43-17), which cruised through the Starkville Regional, will be looking to avoid a fifth and sixth loss to Georgia this season.

Check back for updates.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

More Stories

The Latest

UGA baseballl vs. Long Island
BULLDOGS

Two Georgia players were in the stands for Tech’s shocking elimination loss

BULLDOGS

The only thing in the way of Georgia baseball going to Omaha? The Bulldogs.

AJC VARSITY

3-star edge rusher Olayiwola Oreofeoluwa Taiwo commits to Georgia football

Keep Reading

Two Georgia players were in the stands for Tech’s shocking elimination loss

The only thing in the way of Georgia baseball going to Omaha? The Bulldogs.

Georgia baseball heads to regional final after hitting 5 HRs to beat Liberty

Featured

AltMed - Risky Medicine
RISKY MEDICINE

Welcome to Georgia, where questionable therapies flourish with little oversight

EXCLUSIVE

‘It’s time’: Georgia Court of Appeals judge stepping down

Georgia’s 33-cent gas tax will return Wednesday