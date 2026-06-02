Schedule is set for Georgia’s NCAA super regional against Mississippi State

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson meets with his players at the mound during the fifth inning of their NCAA regional final game at Foley Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

No. 3 national seed Georgia’s best-of-three series against No. 14 national seed Mississippi State will run Saturday through Monday. A Monday game would only be played if the teams split the first two.

The schedule is set for the NCAA super regionals at Foley Field.

The winner of the series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Saturday’s game starts at 11 a.m. and Sunday’s begins at noon, with both scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia (49-12) lost in super regionals in 2024 and lost in regionals in 2025, with this year’s team hoping to make it back to Omaha for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs won the College World Series in 1990.

Unfortunately for Georgia, it will have to play Game 1 of super regionals without third baseman Tre Phelps, who was ejected for taunting after his go-ahead, two-run home run in Georgia’s 6-1 win against Liberty in the Athens Regional final Sunday.