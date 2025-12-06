Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

On the hot seat for Falcons: Special teams haven’t been very special

The kickoff coverage unit has been struggling for a while.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbles the ball against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Adam Hunger/AP)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbles the ball against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Adam Hunger/AP)
By
10 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ special teams units, after basically costing the team the game Sunday against the Jets, will be on the hot seat when they face the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Returner Jamal Agnew fumbled a punt inside the 10-yard line, and the kickoff coverage unit gave up an 83-yard kickoff return against the Jets. Agnew’s fumble was recovered on the 2-yard line and led to a Jets’ touchdown in the 27-24 loss.

After the big return, the defense held the Jets to a field goal. So, poor special teams play led directly to 10 points.

RELATED
Falcons’ Kirk Cousins climbs the charts while trying to get some wins

“Tough loss in that environment,” Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “That pooch punt that the Jets had was an unfortunate situation. Jamal knows when heels are at the 8-yard line, if we back up, we just get away from the ball.”

It was raining and windy.

“They hit a good punt, and that ball bounces within the 5-yard line, we tip our hat to them,” Williams said. “Our offense would have the ball the next play. If it goes to the end zone, that’s a great decision.”

The miscue was addressed on the sideline.

“Obviously, Agnew knows better than that,” Williams said. “That was a critical mistake by him. He’s been playing for a long time.”

The kickoff coverage unit has been struggling for a while.

“The objective was to go out there and hit the ball deep,” Williams said. “We knew that their returners were explosive. They were a big complementary piece to their offense going into this season.”

The Falcons tried to cover the kick.

“We have to be better at doing that,” Williams said. “Whatever 11 guys we put out there, they’ve got to be the best version of themselves to go out there and execute that down.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Falcons will be without two key starters for Sunday’s matchup vs. Seahawks

Covering the new dynamic kickoff has been an issue for the Falcons

A quick look at the candidates the Falcons bypassed for head coach in 2024

Keep Reading

5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to the Jets

By not fixing special teams flaws, Raheem Morris undermines game, Falcons’ season

Falcons didn’t have ‘mental stamina’ to close out Jets

Featured

Young politician elected to Assistant Secretary of Georgia GOP

A viral confrontation and a sudden resignation shake up Georgia GOP

Why the Atlanta school board voted to close and repurpose some schools

Small-town Georgia DA brings almost as many RICO cases as Fulton’s Fani Willis