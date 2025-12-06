On the hot seat for Falcons: Special teams haven’t been very special

After the big return, the defense held the Jets to a field goal. So, poor special teams play led directly to 10 points.

“Tough loss in that environment,” Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “That pooch punt that the Jets had was an unfortunate situation. Jamal knows when heels are at the 8-yard line, if we back up, we just get away from the ball.”

It was raining and windy.

“They hit a good punt, and that ball bounces within the 5-yard line, we tip our hat to them,” Williams said. “Our offense would have the ball the next play. If it goes to the end zone, that’s a great decision.”

The miscue was addressed on the sideline.

“Obviously, Agnew knows better than that,” Williams said. “That was a critical mistake by him. He’s been playing for a long time.”

The kickoff coverage unit has been struggling for a while.

“The objective was to go out there and hit the ball deep,” Williams said. “We knew that their returners were explosive. They were a big complementary piece to their offense going into this season.”

The Falcons tried to cover the kick.

“We have to be better at doing that,” Williams said. “Whatever 11 guys we put out there, they’ve got to be the best version of themselves to go out there and execute that down.”

