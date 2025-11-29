Georgia Bulldogs Georgia tops Georgia Tech in defensive battle for 8th straight win in rivalry Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his seven-yard touchdown reception during the first half against Georgia Tech in their NCAA game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The encore to perhaps the greatest edition of Clean Old Fashioned Hate wound up a bit dull. Georgia stifled Georgia Tech in a 16-9 victory Friday that featured only one touchdown between the teams.

The Bulldogs (11-1) have defeated the Yellow Jackets (9-3) eight consecutive times, their longest win streak of the series and equal with Tech’s best run (eight straight from 1949-56). This was the first time the rivalry was hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a decision that financially benefited the Jackets. The environment didn’t carry the same juice as an on-campus matchup. It also was a heavily Bulldogs crowd despite this being a Tech “home” game. The game itself didn’t invite much excitement, especially for those of offensive persuasion. These teams played an all-time classic a year ago in Athens when Georgia toppled Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes. This meeting was far more subdued and lacked chaos. It was a defensive slog that didn’t feature many get-out-of-your-seat plays. Georgia has captured its finest form at the perfect time. This might’ve been its final tuneup before the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs’ defense was constricting, corralling Tech quarterback Haynes King in ways it could only dream about in 2024 when he was responsible for over 400 yards.

There have been defensive lapses this season for Georgia, but coach Kirby Smart’s unit appears to have figured it out. Since Ole Miss scored 35 points, Georgia has surrendered an average of 12.6 points per game (five games). It’s allowed just 22 total points over the past three contests.

Tech, meanwhile, will lament the past month. A season in which seemingly everything aligned in its favor finished on a sour note. The Jackets’ defense was vastly improved from an atrocious overall showing a week ago against Pitt. The second-half improvement carried over into this game, though it wasn’t enough. The Jackets will wonder why that unit couldn’t have played comparably a week ago when the team could’ve clinched a spot in its conference title game. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s attack couldn’t sustain drives, or Tech might’ve better controlled the game. The Jackets managed only 78 total yards in the first half — Georgia running back Nate Frazier had 97 rushing yards on his own — and fell into a 10-point deficit. Kicker Aidan Birr provided Tech’s only points. King had an unspectacular game, especially by his standards: He went 17-for-24 passing for 145 yards and an interception. He had 39 rushing yards. King, a Tech legend, will leave the program winless against Georgia. Even with the offensive struggles, the Jackets entered the fourth quarter down seven. But Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring, phenomenal all season, drilled a 50-yarder that extended the lead to 10 with 14:10 remaining.

There will be critics of Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s strategy (there often are, even when the Bulldogs score at will). Perhaps Georgia could’ve pulled away earlier if it stayed with the run. Frazier was a force, running for 108 yards on 16 carries. The Bulldogs had a clear advantage in line play. They finished with 190 rushing yards on 46 attempts. Quarterback Gunner Stockton went 11-for-21 for 70 yards, his least prolific passing performance of the season. Georgia’s defense held Tech to around five plays per possession through three quarters. The Jackets didn’t have a drive exceeding eight plays. Georgia flexed its might in the trenches far more regularly than it did a year ago. Bulldogs faithful should be encouraged with how Smart has rounded his team into shape. In a game Tech couldn’t commit silly errors, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge drew a personal foul penalty on a crucial fourth-quarter drive that knocked the Jackets out of field-goal range. The Jackets instead punted down 10 with around 10 minutes remaining. That loomed large as Tech made its final push. It converted a field goal with 3:30 remaining to pull within seven again. The Bulldogs eventually punted it back to Tech with 14 seconds remaining, not nearly enough time for Tech to assemble its first touchdown drive. Tech struck first for the fourth consecutive year, converting Stockton’s interception into three points in the first quarter. It was a missed opportunity for the Jackets and a massive win for Georgia. The Bulldogs prevented Tech from finding the end zone despite starting the drive at the 37-yard line.

The Jackets then halted Georgia inside the five and forced the equalizing field goal to conclude the following 13-play drive. Tech went three-and-out and punter Marshall Nichols’ 22-yard boot set up Georgia at its own 45. Georgia took advantage: Stockton engineered a nine-play, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with Zachariah Branch’s 7-yard score. Branch is a key figure in Georgia’s coming championship pursuit. His ability to create yards in space has been invaluable. He seems primed for some explosive plays in the CFP. His touchdown gave Georgia a lead it didn’t relinquish. Both teams now turn their attention to other results. The Bulldogs need Alabama to lose to Auburn or Texas A&M to lose to Texas (on Friday evening) to earn a spot in the SEC championship game. Georgia, of course, is the reigning SEC champ. But the Bulldogs’ spot in the CFP is secure regardless. They could be the fourth, fifth or sixth seed, if they don’t play in the conference championship game. The fourth would be the only seed that earns them a first-round bye. Tech, meanwhile, needs chaos to earn a spot in the ACC championship game — and that’s its lone path to the CFP. The Jackets need SMU to lose to California, Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech and Miami to lose to Pitt. Tech could also make it with the combination of Miami and N.C. State victories paired with SMU, Duke and Virginia losses.