Atlanta Falcons Panthers rally to defeat Falcons 30-27 in overtime in key NFC South battle QB Michael Penix Jr. left the game with a knee injury late in the third quarter. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went out with a knee injury late in the third quarter with the team still ahead. The Falcons lost to the Panthers in overtime, 30-27. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 28-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Panthers to a 30-27 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who passed for a career-high and franchise-record 448 yards, enjoys playing the Falcons. He’s 4-1 against the Falcons and 8-25 against the rest of the league. He also had three touchdown passes and he completed 31 of 48 passes.

Young finished with a passer rating of 123.2. The Falcons have now dropped five games in a row. The loss may be costly, as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left the game with a left knee injury late in the third quarter. Wide receiver Drake London also didn’t finish the game because of a knee injury. Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins came on to manage things as the defense came up with a couple of big stops on fourth down.

New field-goal kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 54-yard field goal with 2:43 left to give the Falcons a 24-19 lead, but the defense couldn't hold.

Young tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tetairoa McMillan with 1:08 to play and added the two-point conversion to Jalen Coker to give the Panthers their first lead, 27-24, since the first quarter. After a 40-yard kickoff return, the Falcons started at the Panthers’ 45 but could only move in to field-goal range. Gonzalez nailed a 45-yard field with 21 seconds left. The Falcons had the ball first in overtime and couldn’t move it. The Panthers got a big pass play to tight end Tommy Tremble that went for 54 yards, and Billy Bowman and Ronnie Harrison missed tackles on the play. Fitzgerald, who played at Colquitt County and Florida State, came on and booted the winner. RELATED Panthers stun Falcons, 30-27, in overtime after overcoming 11-point deficit The Falcons leaned on running back Bijan Robinson and London. Robinson had more than 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 5.

Robinson had 23 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. London caught seven passes for 119 yards. Cousins could only move the Falcons 19 and 21 yards in his first two drives. They were 1-of-3 on third down in his two possessions. After Young was sacked on fourth down, the Falcons got the ball again at Carolina’s 39. They could only pick up 5 yards and called on Gonzalez. The defense had a lead to protect in the final minutes of the fourth quarter for the second week in a row and couldn’t do it. By leaning on their major offensive weapons, the Falcons built a 21-10 halftime lead.

Down 7-0, the Falcons ripped off three consecutive TD drives. Things got started when Penix found London for a 30-yard pass play after faking the ball to Robinson. They capped a quick four-play, 75-yard drive when Robinson scored on a 4-yard run. London also had a grab for 41 yards in the drive. Bowman sacked Young on third down to get the ball back. Young suffered an ankle injury, but stayed in the game.

Backed up to their 5-yard line, the Falcons cobbled together a 14-play, 95-yard touchdown drive. The Panthers helped with a holding penalty on third-and-1 from the Panthers’ 29. The Falcons converted a third-and-10 from the Panthers’ 24, as Penix connected with wide receiver Darnell Mooney for 12 yards. Three plays later, Robinson scored from a yard out to make it 14-7. Mooney would later suffer an injury to his ribs, but he returned to the game. The defense forced another punt, and the Falcons went back on the move. Running back Tyler Allgeier capped a seven-play, 59-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to make it 21-7. The Panthers answered with a 29-yard field goal for the halftime margin.

The Panthers had the ball to start the third quarter, and Young connected with wide receiver Xavier Legette on a 36-yard touchdown pass with cornerback Natrone Brooks in coverage. The Panthers went for two, but James Pearce Jr. sacked Young to make it 21-16 with 12:04 left in the third quarter. Brooks then fumbled the kickoff return and the Panthers had the ball at the Falcons’ 32. The Falcons got a stop when Kaden Elliss tackled Young on a fourth-and-1 run. The Falcons couldn’t move it and punted the ball back with 5:01 left in the third quarter. Penix was injured on a third-and-10 blitz. He went into the tent and did not return. The Panthers added a 34-yard field goal to make it 21-19. Cousins came on and couldn’t move the offense as the Falcons were forced to punt. The Panthers had the ball at their 16 with 12:13 to play.