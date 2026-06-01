Georgia Bulldogs Two Georgia players were in the stands for Georgia Tech’s shocking loss The Sooners rallied back from a 7-3 deficit to beat the No. 2 overall seed in extra innings. Georgia infielder Kolby Branch reacts during the second inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 9 minutes ago Share

On Sunday, the Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament. With Monday off, Georgia third baseman Tre Phelps and shortstop Kolby Branch made the short drive over to watch rival Georgia Tech see its season come to an end at the hands of Oklahoma.

The Sooners rallied back from a 7-3 deficit to beat the No. 2 overall seed in extra innings. Dayton Tockey hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Phelps and Branch did not show up simply to be haters, but rather supporters of Branch’s brother, Kyle. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the 8-7 win for Oklahoma. With Georgia Tech losing, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds in the NCAA tournament have now been eliminated, as UCLA lost on Sunday. No. 4 seed Auburn plays an elimination game against Milwaukee on Monday.

The Bulldogs, who are the highest-remaining seed in the tournament, will take on Mississippi State in the Super Regionals. Game times and TV channels for the series have not been announced. Georgia is 4-0 against Mississippi State this season, sweeping in the regular season and winning again in the SEC tournament.