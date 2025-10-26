Dolphins hand out 34-10 beatdown of the Falcons

But the Dolphins jumped out early and kept pouring it on into the fourth quarter. The Falcons added a late touchdown to make the beating look more respectable.
Tagovailoa, who entered the game with a league-leading 10 interceptions, did his best Dan Marino impersonation, completing 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 138.6.
Kirk Cousins, who started for the injured Michael Penix Jr., was ineffective. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 81.8.
For the second game in row, running back Bijan Robinson was held under 100 scrimmage yards. Robinson rushed nine times for 25 yards and had a costly fumble. He caught three passes for 23 yards.
The Dolphins improved to 2-6, while the Falcons, who have posted seven consecutive losing seasons, dropped to 3-4 on the season.
Behind some pinpoint passing from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins held a 17-3 lead at halftime.
After an exchange of punts to open the game, the Dolphins powered the ball at the Falcons on a 13-play, 79-yard touchdown drive that took 8:33 off the first-quarter clock. Tagovailoa tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to running back De’Von Achane with 2:33 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Falcons had a nice 24-yard pass play to tight end Kyle Pitts to get the ensuing drive started. The drive stalled and kicker Parker Romo made a 45-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
Miami kicker Riley Patterson added a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-3. The Falcons couldn’t move and were forced to punt. The Dolphins went on the move and Tagovailoa tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 11 seconds left for the halftime margin. Tagovailoa competed 13 of 17 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
The Falcons had a punt and fumble on their opening two possessions of the third quarter. Miami linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered Robinson’s fumble. The Dolphins went on a 10-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 43-yard score to make it 24-3.
Tagovailoa tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to running back Ollie Gordon II for his fourth TD pass of the game.
Patterson added a 36-yard field goal with 8:38 to play in the game.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
