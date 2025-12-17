Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo announces plans to enter transfer portal

Philo has not been practicing with the Yellow Jackets this week as they prepare for the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27.
Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo (left) and Gardner-Webb quarterback Finley Polk (11) greet after Georgia Tech beat Gardner-Webb during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 59-12 over Gardner-Webb. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo announced his plan to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Philo posted a message on X on Wednesday confirming multiple reports from Tuesday that he wants to explore his playing future this offseason.

In his message, Philo thanked Tech fans, Tech coach Brent Key and his teammates.

Philo has not been practicing with the Yellow Jackets this week as they prepare to face BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 in Orlando, Florida. The redshirt freshman has played in eight games for Tech over two seasons and was the heir apparent to starter Haynes King going into the 2026 season.

One of Philo’s prime recruiters on the Tech staff was former Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner who left Tech this moth for the same role at Florida.

Philo is a Prince Avenue Christian School graduate and the record holder for career passing yards in Georgia high school football.

The NCAA’s transfer portal opens Jan. 2.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

