Georgia Tech Reports: Buster Faulkner leaving Georgia Tech for SEC program The Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator engineered the No. 12 offense in the country this season and is a finalist for the Broyles Award. According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is leaving the Yellow Jackets to take the same position at Florida. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has taken the same position at Florida, according to multiple reports. Faulkner has been part of coach Brent Key’s offensive staff since 2023. He signed a contract extension in July, but will join first-year Florida coach Jon Sumrall in Gainesville, Florida, for the 2026 season instead.

The 44-year-old Faulkner helped orchestrate the No. 12 total offense so far this season. Tech’s 2024 offensive ranked 35th and the 2023 unit ranked 34th. Earlier this week Faulkner was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football. RELATED Key: ‘I’m here because of the commitment to win championships’ A Parkview High School graduate, Faulkner joined Key’s staff after three seasons as a quality control coach for quarterbacks at Georgia. Faulkner’s original contract paid him a salary of $750,000 in 2023 and $800,000 in 2024. Faulkner signed an extension in July which ran through Jan. 31, 2027. He was given a new annual salary of $1,250,000, and by remaining with Tech through the entirety of the 2025 regular season was paid a one-time incentive of $250,000, which was due Nov. 30. By terminating the contract, Faulkner owes Tech 100% of his base salary, per the terms of the agreement.

After graduating from Parkview, Faulkner spent time as a college quarterback first at Valdosta State and then Texas A&M-Commerce. He has held coaching positions at VSU, Central Arkansas, Murray State, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi.