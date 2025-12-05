High school football playoffs live blog: What to know before tonight’s games

The road to Atlanta has never been shorter — and tougher — than it will be Friday night for 16 Georgia high school football teams.
The GHSA football semifinals will kick off Friday night, and Peach State powerhouses will battle teams trying to make their first state championship.
National attention will shift to the only quarterfinal game being played Friday night. That’s the highly-anticipated matchup between Gainesville and Hughes, two nationally-ranked Class 5A teams who had to wait an extra week to play after Gainesville and the GHSA litigated punishments for a brawl in the school’s second-round game at Brunswick.
Grayson (6A), Milton (5A), North Oconee (4A) and Calhoun (3A) all lost in the second and third rounds.
GHSA semifinals spreads, rankings
Below are the final regular season top-10 rankings and point spreads, according to Maxwell Rankings, for every Georgia high school football playoff game on Friday night. Notably, the only unranked team still playing is Pepperell in Class A Division I.
Class 6A
No. 2 Buford (-14) at No. 5 Valdosta
No. 8 North Gwinnett at No. 3 Carrollton (-19)
Class 5A
No. 4 Gainesville at No. 1 Hughes (-11)
Class 4A
No. 6 Marist at No. 4 Benedictine (EVEN)
No. 5 Kell at No. 1 Creekside (-30)
Class 3A
No. 8 LaGrange at No. 1 Sandy Creek (-14)
No. 7 West Laurens at No. 3 Jefferson (-7)
Class 2A
No. 9 Sumter County (-17) at No. 12 Hapeville Charter
No. 9 Burke County at No. 1 Carver-Columbus (-26)
Class A Division I
No. 2 Toombs County (-8) at No. 3 Heard County
Pepperell at No. 1 Worth County (-18)
Class A Division II
No. 3 Bowdon (-5) at No. 2 Clinch County
No. 1 Lincoln County (-19) at No. 8 Early County
Class 3A-A Private
No. 3 Calvary Day at No. 2 Fellowship Christian (-7)
No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 1 Hebron Christian (-24)
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
