High school football playoffs live blog: What to know before tonight’s games

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.
The long-awaited and highly-anticipated quarterfinal game between Gainesville and Hughes headlines the Georgia high school football semifinals Friday night. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC 2022)
By
Updated 26 minutes ago

The road to Atlanta has never been shorter — and tougher — than it will be Friday night for 16 Georgia high school football teams.

The GHSA football semifinals will kick off Friday night, and Peach State powerhouses will battle teams trying to make their first state championship.

National attention will shift to the only quarterfinal game being played Friday night. That’s the highly-anticipated matchup between Gainesville and Hughes, two nationally-ranked Class 5A teams who had to wait an extra week to play after Gainesville and the GHSA litigated punishments for a brawl in the school’s second-round game at Brunswick.

Previews — including predictions and historical information — of every fourth-round matchup can be found below:

AJC Varsity’s playoff brackets can be found here.

To submit entries for consideration — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — tag @theleoreport on X.

SCOREBOARD: You can also follow live scores on AJC.com.

Four reigning champions still alive in title defense

The defending state champions of GHSA’s four biggest classifications have already been eliminated. Only four still have a chance to defend their state title.

Here are the four defending state champions that are still fighting for the lives in the semifinals.

Class 2A: Burke County at Carver-Columbus (-26)

Class A Division I: Toombs County (-8) at Heard County

Class A Division II: Bowdon (-5) at Clinch County

Class 3A-A Private: Greater Atlanta Christian at Hebron Christian (-24)

Grayson (6A), Milton (5A), North Oconee (4A) and Calhoun (3A) all lost in the second and third rounds.

GHSA semifinals spreads, rankings

Below are the final regular season top-10 rankings and point spreads, according to Maxwell Rankings, for every Georgia high school football playoff game on Friday night. Notably, the only unranked team still playing is Pepperell in Class A Division I.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

