AJC Varsity High school football playoffs live blog: What to know before tonight's games The long-awaited and highly-anticipated quarterfinal game between Gainesville and Hughes headlines the Georgia high school football semifinals Friday night.

The road to Atlanta has never been shorter — and tougher — than it will be Friday night for 16 Georgia high school football teams. The GHSA football semifinals will kick off Friday night, and Peach State powerhouses will battle teams trying to make their first state championship.

To submit entries for consideration — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — tag @theleoreport on X. SCOREBOARD: You can also follow live scores on AJC.com.

RELATED Playoffs primer: Best game, history-seekers, plus Gainesville-Hughes (finally) Four reigning champions still alive in title defense The defending state champions of GHSA’s four biggest classifications have already been eliminated. Only four still have a chance to defend their state title. Here are the four defending state champions that are still fighting for the lives in the semifinals. Class 2A: Burke County at Carver-Columbus (-26) RELATED Former UGA star LB Jarvis Jones leading undefeated Carver-Columbus Class A Division I: Toombs County (-8) at Heard County Class A Division II: Bowdon (-5) at Clinch County

RELATED Bowdon coach details how Super 11 receiver broke state TD receptions record Class 3A-A Private: Greater Atlanta Christian at Hebron Christian (-24) Grayson (6A), Milton (5A), North Oconee (4A) and Calhoun (3A) all lost in the second and third rounds. GHSA semifinals spreads, rankings Below are the final regular season top-10 rankings and point spreads, according to Maxwell Rankings, for every Georgia high school football playoff game on Friday night. Notably, the only unranked team still playing is Pepperell in Class A Division I. Class 6A No. 2 Buford (-14) at No. 5 Valdosta

No. 8 North Gwinnett at No. 3 Carrollton (-19)

Class 5A No. 4 Gainesville at No. 1 Hughes (-11) Class 4A No. 6 Marist at No. 4 Benedictine (EVEN)

No. 5 Kell at No. 1 Creekside (-30) Class 3A

No. 8 LaGrange at No. 1 Sandy Creek (-14)

No. 7 West Laurens at No. 3 Jefferson (-7) Class 2A No. 9 Sumter County (-17) at No. 12 Hapeville Charter

No. 9 Burke County at No. 1 Carver-Columbus (-26) Class A Division I No. 2 Toombs County (-8) at No. 3 Heard County

Pepperell at No. 1 Worth County (-18)