AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class A Division II semifinal playoff matchups See team stats and predictions for Bowdon, Clinch County, Lincoln County and Early County ahead of this week’s games. Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (left) makes a touchdown catch against Manchester defensive back Zycurious Alford during the Class A Division II GHSA state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Bowdon is trying to reach the finals for the fourth season in a row and is a three-time defending champion. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class A Division II. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED 6 teams remaining in GHSA football playoffs were unranked to start the season Bowdon (11-2) at Clinch County (13-0) Seeding: Bowdon is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Clinch County is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Bowdon is ranked No. 3. Clinch County is ranked No. 2. Last week: Bowdon beat Jenkins County 49-22. Josh Hopkins was 13-of-16 passing for 194 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Josh Chandler rushed for 121 yards. Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 67 yards and four touchdowns. His 63 career TD receptions are a state record. Bowdon held Jenkins County to 157 yards rushing and 2-of-10 passing. Clinch County beat Wheeler County 27-22. Traviian Miller scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 2:04 left, and Wheeler County lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, preventing a final comeback. Miller passed for 135 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 56 yards and three touchdowns. Last meeting/series: Bowdon won 31-13 in the 2024 quarterfinals. The series is tied 1-1.

Playoff history: This is Bowdon’s fourth straight semifinal appearance. Bowdon is trying to reach the finals for the fourth season in a row and is a three-time defending champion. Bowdon is 7-3 all-time in semifinals. This is Clinch County’s first semifinal appearance since 2020. Clinch County is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class A public in 2018. Clinch County is 10-9 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: Bowdon’s average score is 45-16 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Clinch County’s average score is 35-14 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon 26, Clinch County 21 RELATED Bowdon coach details how Super 11 receiver broke state TD receptions record Lincoln County (13-0) at Early County (10-3) Seeding: Lincoln County is the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Early County is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Lincoln County is ranked No. 1. Early County is ranked No. 8. Last week: Lincoln County beat Brooks County 52-16. Kelby Glaze rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and scored a third touchdown on a fumble return. Lincoln County tagged Brooks County’s quarterback for 65 lost yards. Early County beat Screven County 27-20. Evan Grist rushed for a season-high 126 yards, giving him 1,007 for the season, and passed for 58 yards. Devonis Lee rushed for 103 yards (fifth straight over 100 and 1,634 for the season).