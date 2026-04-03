3 metro Atlanta teens killed in fiery Florida crash after vehicle hits tree

An 18-year-old Alpharetta driver and two teenage passengers from Cumming died in a fiery single-vehicle crash Monday in Florida. A fourth teen was critically injured in the wreck.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Fla. 65 in Franklin County, about 70 miles southwest of Tallahassee, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
The four teens inside the vehicle were headed south on the state road when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and went off the east shoulder, according to an incident report provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The vehicle then hit a tree and caught fire, the report states.
Witnesses pulled out a passenger from the front right seat before fire engulfed the vehicle. That person, identified as a 17-year-old girl from Alpharetta, was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. An update on her condition was not released.
“The driver and other two passengers were still in the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene,” the report said.
Florida authorities have not released the names of three who died.
“We cannot confirm or provide any details as these deaths are still being investigated by our office and the Florida Highway Patrol,” the District 2 Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email to the AJC.
The driver was described in the report as an 18-year-old male. The two deceased passengers were 16- and 17-year-old girls from Cumming, the report said.
All four people in the car were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The highway safety department said the reason for the crash is unknown at this time. Photos of the scene released by the highway safety department depict a two-lane road lined by trees on both sides.