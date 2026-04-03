Metro Atlanta 3 metro Atlanta teens killed in fiery Florida crash after vehicle hits tree The reason for the wreck, which also injured an Alpharetta teen, is not known at this time, according to an incident report. Three metro Atlanta teens were killed and a fourth injured in a fiery crash in Franklin County in Florida's Panhandle on Monday, April 6, 2026, according to officials. (Courtesy of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

By Vanessa McCray Updated 43 minutes ago Share

An 18-year-old Alpharetta driver and two teenage passengers from Cumming died in a fiery single-vehicle crash Monday in Florida. A fourth teen was critically injured in the wreck. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Fla. 65 in Franklin County, about 70 miles southwest of Tallahassee, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

RELATED Atlanta mayor says he’ll enforce teen curfews following last weekend’s shootings The four teens inside the vehicle were headed south on the state road when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and went off the east shoulder, according to an incident report provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The vehicle then hit a tree and caught fire, the report states. Witnesses pulled out a passenger from the front right seat before fire engulfed the vehicle. That person, identified as a 17-year-old girl from Alpharetta, was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. An update on her condition was not released. “The driver and other two passengers were still in the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene,” the report said. Florida authorities have not released the names of three who died.

“We cannot confirm or provide any details as these deaths are still being investigated by our office and the Florida Highway Patrol,” the District 2 Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email to the AJC.