Everything to know about Class 2A semifinal playoff matchups

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 2A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.
Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 2A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.
Seeding: Hapeville Charter is the No. 12 seed. Sumter County is the No. 9 seed.
Rankings: Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 7. Sumter County is ranked No. 5.
Last week: Hapeville Charter beat Morgan County 34-22. Hapeville Charter never trailed, and Damond Stiggers’ 28-yard TD run in the final three minutes provided the final margin. Keylan Pope was 15-of-24 passing for 233 yards. Sumter County beat Carver of Atlanta 39-20. Aaron Kearse rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Brice Terry returned an interception for a touchdown. Sumter County held Carver to a season-low 245 total yards.
Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Playoff history: This is Hapeville Charter’s first semifinal appearance since 2017. Hapeville Charter is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 2017. Hapeville Charter is 1-1 all-time in semifinals. This is Sumter County’s first semifinal appearance.
Score vs. schedule: Hapeville Charter’s average score is 25-14 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Sumter County’s average score is 43-8 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sumter County 25, Hapeville Charter 8
Seeding: Burke County is the No. 10 seed. Carver is the No. 3 seed.
Rankings: Burke County is ranked No. 9. Carver is ranked No. 1.
Last week: Burke County beat Rockmart 41-40. Burke County trailed 27-7 at halftime. Sean Vandiver threw a 31-yard pass to Will Joyner with 11 seconds left for the winning score. Vandiver was 11-of-20 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Carver beat Thomson 38-10. Freshman Zach Watts rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. It was defending champion Carver’s eighth straight playoff victory of 21 points or more.
Last meeting/series: Carver won 52-14 in the 2024 finals. Carver leads the series 2-0.
Playoff history: This is Burke County’s second straight semifinal appearance. Burke County is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and was the 2024 runner-up. Burke County is 3-1 all-time in semifinals. This is Carver’s third straight semifinal appearance. Carver is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and is the defending champion. Carver is 3-7 all-time in semifinals.
Score vs. schedule: Burke County’s average score is 37-18 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Carver’s average score is 48-5 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 2A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carver 34, Burke County 8