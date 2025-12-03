AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 2A semifinal playoff matchups AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games. Near mid field at the GHSA logo, the Burke County offense prepares for a snap against the Carver-Columbus defense during the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 2A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Hapeville Charter (9-4) at Sumter County (12-1) Seeding: Hapeville Charter is the No. 12 seed. Sumter County is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 7. Sumter County is ranked No. 5. Last week: Hapeville Charter beat Morgan County 34-22. Hapeville Charter never trailed, and Damond Stiggers’ 28-yard TD run in the final three minutes provided the final margin. Keylan Pope was 15-of-24 passing for 233 yards. Sumter County beat Carver of Atlanta 39-20. Aaron Kearse rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Brice Terry returned an interception for a touchdown. Sumter County held Carver to a season-low 245 total yards. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Hapeville Charter’s first semifinal appearance since 2017. Hapeville Charter is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 2017. Hapeville Charter is 1-1 all-time in semifinals. This is Sumter County’s first semifinal appearance.

Score vs. schedule: Hapeville Charter's average score is 25-14 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Sumter County's average score is 43-8 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Sumter County 25, Hapeville Charter 8

Burke County (11-2) at Carver-Columbus (13-0) Seeding: Burke County is the No. 10 seed. Carver is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Burke County is ranked No. 9. Carver is ranked No. 1. Last week: Burke County beat Rockmart 41-40. Burke County trailed 27-7 at halftime. Sean Vandiver threw a 31-yard pass to Will Joyner with 11 seconds left for the winning score. Vandiver was 11-of-20 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Carver beat Thomson 38-10. Freshman Zach Watts rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. It was defending champion Carver's eighth straight playoff victory of 21 points or more.