AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class A Division I semifinal playoff matchups See team stats and predictions for Toombs County, Heard County, Pepperell and Worth County ahead of this week’s games. Toombs County, shown here celebrating their victory over Northeast Macon in the GHSA Class A Division I state championship game last year, is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class A Division I. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED He’s won 457 football games, but Friday’s playoff win was among his favorites Toombs County (12-1) at Heard County (13-0) Seeding: Toombs County is the No. 4 seed. Heard County is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Toombs County is ranked No. 2. Heard County is ranked No. 3. Last week: Toombs County beat Northeast 24-6. Toombs County led only 3-0 at halftime and 10-6 midway in the fourth quarter, when Justin Powell scored two touchdowns to put the game away. Powell rushed for 183 yards on 30 carries and maintained his 200-yard average in the playoffs. Toombs County led Northeast to 256-199 total yards. Heard County beat Fitzgerald 39-38. Mack Googe kicked a 22-yard field on the final play at the end of an 82-yard drive. Heard County led 17-0 midway in the second quarter and trailed 38-29 midway in the fourth. Ethan Tisdale was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Darience Coleman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Toombs County’s second straight semifinal appearance. Toombs County is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and is the defending champion. Toombs County is 1-0 all-time in semifinals. This is Heard County’s first semifinal appearance since 2018. Heard County is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 2018. Heard County is 1-1 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: Toombs County’s average score is 40-13 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Heard County’s average score is 41-14 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toombs County 29, Heard County 21 RELATED Toombs County overcame devastation from Helene on road to 2024 title Pepperell (9-4) at Worth County (13-0) Seeding: Pepperell is the No. 10 seed. Worth County is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Pepperell is unranked. Worth County is ranked No. 1. Last week: Pepperell beat Rabun County 34-0. Pepperell held Rabun County to 167 total yards, more than 225 yards below average. Moss Tant was 12-of-16 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Ross had seven receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Worth County beat Gordon Lee 17-7. Lyndon Worthy passed for 256 yards. Kaden Chester rushed for 100 yards. Worth County held Gordon Lee to 182 total yards.