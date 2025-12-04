AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 3A-A Private semifinal playoff matchups See team stats and predictions for Calvary Day, Fellowship Christian, GAC and Hebron Christian ahead of this week’s games. Hebron’s Jarvis Mathurin (right) celebrates his touchdown with Devon Caldwell on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula. Hebron Christian is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and is the defending champion. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 3A-A Private. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED Maxwell semifinal predictions: Benedictine vs. Marist too close to call Calvary Day (11-1) at Fellowship Christian (10-1) Seeding: Calvary Day is the No. 4 seed. Fellowship Christian is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Calvary Day is ranked No. 3. Fellowship Christian is ranked No. 2. Last week: Calvary Day beat Whitefield Academy 52-7. James Mobley was 16-of-19 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Calvary Day held Whitefield Academy to 95 total yards. Fellowship Christian beat Savannah Christian 45-14. Fellowship Christian led 31-7 at halftime. Jonathan Granby rushed for 133 yards and passed for 71. CJ Givers rushed for 113 yards. Last meeting/series: Fellowship Christian won 24-14 in the 2021 quarterfinals. Fellowship Christian leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is Calvary Day’s first semifinal appearance since 2023. Calvary Day is trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2013. Calvary Day is 1-4 all-time in semifinals. This is Fellowship Christian’s second straight semifinal appearance. Fellowship Christian is trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2016. Fellowship Christian is 1-4 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: Calvary Day’s average score is 47-14 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Fellowship Christian’s average score is 45-14 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fellowship Christian 28, Calvary Day 21 RELATED Revisiting one of the wackiest rules in Georgia high school football history GAC (10-2) at Hebron Christian (10-1) Seeding: Greater Atlanta Christian is the No. 6 seed. Hebron Christian is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: GAC is ranked No. 8. Hebron Christian is ranked No. 1. Last week: GAC beat Athens Academy 49-14. Denzell Watkins’ 95-yard interception return gave GAC a 35-7 lead early in the third quarter. Michael Miller was 11-of-15 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing (1,017) after topping 2,000 passing (2,320) the previous week. Hebron Christian beat Prince Avenue Christian 63-20. Devon Caldwell rushed for 351 yards, giving him 2,022 on the season, and scored six touchdowns on 21 carries. Jarvis Mathurin had three receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, one covering 72 yards on Hebron’s first possession.