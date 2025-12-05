How to watch, stream the Gainesville-Hughes playoff football game

“No game comes close to comparing to the Gainesville-Langston Hughes we are doing Friday night,” said I.J. Rosenberg, president of Score Atlanta. “The attention across the country on this game is incredible, as even the national networks have been following the story. I have fielded calls from local TV stations in Georgia and around the South about coming in and covering the game.”
Rosenberg noted that Georgia High School Association executive director Tim Scott will be on the broadcast to talk about the GHSA’s “role in all the decision-making as well as giving perspective from Gainesville.”
Gainesville’s postseason run drew national attention just under two weeks ago when it received a hefty punishment for a fight between their players and Brunswick players in the third quarter of their second-round playoff game.
Video of the incident shows a Brunswick wide receiver pulling the helmets off two Gainesville players, then punching another. A second Brunswick player sprinted in and blindsided a Gainesville player, knocking him to the ground.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
