How to watch, stream the Gainesville-Hughes playoff football game

Gainesville's delayed quarterfinal matchup against Hughes will occur Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on both radio and TV. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

After a delay — which started when nearly half the Gainesville roster was suspended after a fight broke out in a second-round game against Brunswick — the 5A quarterfinal will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Thirty-four of Gainesville’s suspended players are now eligible, which means the Red Elephants will be nearly full-strength when they take on the defending 5A state champion.

The game will be broadcast by Score ATL and carried on Atlanta News First (ANF) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN).

“No game comes close to comparing to the Gainesville-Langston Hughes we are doing Friday night,” said I.J. Rosenberg, president of Score Atlanta. “The attention across the country on this game is incredible, as even the national networks have been following the story. I have fielded calls from local TV stations in Georgia and around the South about coming in and covering the game.”

Rosenberg noted that Georgia High School Association executive director Tim Scott will be on the broadcast to talk about the GHSA’s “role in all the decision-making as well as giving perspective from Gainesville.”