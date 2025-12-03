Bowdon coach details how Super 11 receiver broke state TD receptions record

“It’s amazing what he does because it’s not like the other teams ignore him on the field,” Fendley said. “He’s got double coverage a lot and sometimes triple. It’s awesome to know that when it’s third down and we need a big play at the end of a half or game that we can throw it to him and he can make it happen, even if covered.”
Prothro broke the record on a 7-yard reception on a comeback route in a front corner of the end zone.
What’s startling about Prothro’s touchdown numbers isn’t just the raw totals but the percentage. Prothro has 149 career receptions, and he’s scored on 42.3% of them.
When future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter played at Collins Hill, he set receiving records too, but Hunter scored on only 17.6% of his receptions (48 of 272), which is still pretty good.
And while Bowdon loves those third-down situations, Prothro’s scoring skills aren’t limited to that. He’s burned cornerbacks on deep balls and taken slant patterns over the middle for touchdowns. His career yards per reception is 21.3.
“For a 6-6, 218-pound receiver, he’s fast,” Fendley said. “There’s been times we’ve clocked the team and he was the fastest kid in our program. He’s probably second or third now.”
And he’s strong.
“He can have a slant and somebody is all over him and he’ll break that tackle and there’s nothing but green grass between him and the end zone,” Fendley said. “He does a great job of using his body.”
And then there’s the dilemma that every opponent must address when playing Bowdon. The Red Devils also run the ball well, averaging 203 yards rushing per game. Do you dare cover Prothro man-to-man? Those decisions have led to so me of Prothro’s longest scores on deep balls.
“Whenever we start running the ball effectively with our quarterback and tailback, every now and then they have to take that safety to help, and we’re going to get a single-coverage matchup,” Fendley said. “A lot of coaches call that a 50-50 ball, but we feel like it’s an 80-20 ball with him. He has tremendous, strong hands and can catch with people all over him.”
Prothro has started since he was a freshman and increased his TD production each season, even as a senior, with 24, despite missing two games with an injury. He’s still got time for more records. Gibson holds the mark for most TD receptions in one season with 29.
Prothro can add to his total Friday night in a semifinal against Clinch County. Bowdon is trying to become the fourth team in GHSA history to win four straight state championships. The others are West Rome, Buford and Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
