AJC Varsity Bowdon coach details how Super 11 receiver broke state TD receptions record Kaiden Prothro had four TD catches in second-round victory, running his career total to 63 — on just 149 receptions. Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro — an AJC Super 11 pick and a Georgia commit — has 63 touchdowns in his career. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Knowing that Kaiden Prothro was on the verge of breaking a state record last week, Bowdon football coach Rich Fendley had some plays for him in mind. He might consider running those plays more often. Prothro — an AJC Super 11 pick and a 6-foot-6 wide receiver committed to Georgia — caught four touchdown passes in Bowdon’s 49-22 victory over Jenkins County in the Class A Division II quarterfinal.

Prothro has 63 touchdowns in his career. The record of 59 was set in 2022 by former Rabun County receiver Jaden Gibson. RELATED Revisiting one of the wackiest rules in Georgia high school football history “It’s amazing what he does because it’s not like the other teams ignore him on the field,” Fendley said. “He’s got double coverage a lot and sometimes triple. It’s awesome to know that when it’s third down and we need a big play at the end of a half or game that we can throw it to him and he can make it happen, even if covered.” Prothro broke the record on a 7-yard reception on a comeback route in a front corner of the end zone.

What’s startling about Prothro’s touchdown numbers isn’t just the raw totals but the percentage. Prothro has 149 career receptions, and he’s scored on 42.3% of them.

When future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter played at Collins Hill, he set receiving records too, but Hunter scored on only 17.6% of his receptions (48 of 272), which is still pretty good. And while Bowdon loves those third-down situations, Prothro’s scoring skills aren’t limited to that. He’s burned cornerbacks on deep balls and taken slant patterns over the middle for touchdowns. His career yards per reception is 21.3. RELATED Led by Super 11 pick Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon seeks fourth-straight title “For a 6-6, 218-pound receiver, he’s fast,” Fendley said. “There’s been times we’ve clocked the team and he was the fastest kid in our program. He’s probably second or third now.” And he’s strong. “He can have a slant and somebody is all over him and he’ll break that tackle and there’s nothing but green grass between him and the end zone,” Fendley said. “He does a great job of using his body.”