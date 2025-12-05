AJC Varsity Playoffs primer: Best game, history-seekers, plus Gainesville-Hughes (finally) Seven teams will punch tickets to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for state championship games, while Gainesville finally gets its shot at No. 1 team in Class 5A. Kell quarterback Kaleb Narcisse drops back for a pass on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Kell High School in Marietta. Kell is coming off a 48-21 victory over second-ranked Cartersville. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The high school football playoffs resume Friday with 14 semifinals and the long-awaited Gainesville-Hughes game. Gainesville-Hughes is the quarterfinal the GHSA postponed last week while sorting out the matter of 38 suspended Gainesville players.

After getting a court injunction and the GHSA’s concession that it did not handle all fight-related suspensions consistently this season, Gainesville will play on, with 34 of the original 38 suiting up, against the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A. RELATED 6 teams remaining in GHSA football playoffs were unranked to start the season Peachtree Sports Network will be at Hughes to televise it. The semifinals won’t be upstaged by one famous quarterfinal, though. The semifinals winners are going to the Benz, the Falcons’ home field. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the reward and the site of the Dec. 15-17 championship games. Here are some things to know about the GHSA’s football final fours.