Politics Jackson gets new endorsement in bruising GOP race for Georgia governor State Insurance Commissioner John King backs billionaire health care executive, adding pressure on Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the battle for the conservative base. Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King arrives to file paperwork to run for reelection at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 45 minutes ago Share

Insurance Commissioner John King on Tuesday became the most prominent statewide elected official to endorse Rick Jackson for governor, handing the billionaire health care executive a boost in an increasingly bruising GOP contest. King’s endorsement ahead of the May 19 primary puts him squarely behind Jackson over three fellow statewide officers: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr.

It comes as Jones and Jackson intensify their fight for the party’s conservative base, while Raffensperger and Carr each bet the costly feud leaves them an opening to slip into a runoff. RELATED Burt Jones putting the squeeze on top GOP rival Rick Jackson King is going all in behind Jackson. He plans to join him for a tele-town hall Tuesday evening and is expected to become a regular presence on the campaign trail. The endorsement adds to Jackson’s growing roster of high-profile Republican backers, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald. It’s also a notable gamble for King, a former police chief and retired U.S. Army commander who has long looked to expand his clout in GOP politics.

King briefly mounted a U.S. Senate bid before abandoning it at Gov. Brian Kemp’s request. Now seeking another term as insurance commissioner, King is widely seen as a potential 2028 Senate contender against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.