Jackson gets new endorsement in bruising GOP race for Georgia governor

Insurance Commissioner John King on Tuesday became the most prominent statewide elected official to endorse Rick Jackson for governor, handing the billionaire health care executive a boost in an increasingly bruising GOP contest.
King’s endorsement ahead of the May 19 primary puts him squarely behind Jackson over three fellow statewide officers: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr.
It comes as Jones and Jackson intensify their fight for the party’s conservative base, while Raffensperger and Carr each bet the costly feud leaves them an opening to slip into a runoff.
King is going all in behind Jackson. He plans to join him for a tele-town hall Tuesday evening and is expected to become a regular presence on the campaign trail.
The endorsement adds to Jackson’s growing roster of high-profile Republican backers, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald.
It’s also a notable gamble for King, a former police chief and retired U.S. Army commander who has long looked to expand his clout in GOP politics.
King briefly mounted a U.S. Senate bid before abandoning it at Gov. Brian Kemp’s request. Now seeking another term as insurance commissioner, King is widely seen as a potential 2028 Senate contender against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
In a statement, King cast Jackson as both a proven executive and the party’s strongest November candidate. He said Jackson will “focus on getting stuff done and he’ll always put others first.”
“Rick Jackson as governor is our best shot at continuing to get things done,” King said, “and for Georgia Republicans, he’s our best shot at winning in November.”